    January 1, 2022
    Seahawks Activate Jamarco Jones, Lose Sidney Jones to Reserve/COVID List

    Seattle made a last-minute switcheroo on the active roster while also promoting three players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Detroit.
    Closing in on their home finale against the Lions at Lumen Field, the Seahawks executed several roster moves on Saturday.

    Adding much-needed depth along the offensive line, Seattle activated tackle/guard Jamarco Jones from injured reserve. In a corresponding transaction, the team placed linebacker Jon Rhattigan on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

    Jones, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March, hasn't played since a Week 10 loss to the Packers. He exited that contest early with a back issue and missed the past six games as a result.

    With starting left guard Damien Lewis on the reserve/COVID list, Jones may step into the lineup in his place on Sunday. It's also possible he could play right tackle in place of Brandon Shell, though undrafted rookie Jake Curhan has performed well starring each of the previous three games there.

    Rhattigan, an undrafted rookie out of Army, appeared in 14 games as a special teams contributor. Before injuring his knee covering a kickoff against the Rams in Week 15, he amassed 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

    In an additional roster move, the Seahawks placed starring cornerback Sidney Jones on the reserve/COVID list. With him now out on Sunday and Bless Austin still sidelined as well, second-year cornerback John Reid should receive his second straight start, this time working opposite of D.J. Reed, who returned to practice this week after missing two games.

    To provide extra depth with Jones and Austin out, Seattle elevated cornerback Michael Jackson from the practice squad. The team also used game day elevations on safety Josh Jones and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

