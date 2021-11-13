Seahawks Activate QB Russell Wilson, WR Dee Eskridge From Injured Reserve

Seattle will receive a much-needed jolt on offense with Wilson and Eskridge returning, but the team will have to wait at least one more week before Chris Carson returns as the team opted to hold him out Sunday.

After being designated to return to practice earlier this week, the Seahawks officially activated quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Dee Eskridge from injured reserve and both players will suit up against the Packers on Sunday.

In corresponding moves, safety Marquise Blair was placed on injured reserve with a fractured patella and the team waived tight end Tyler Mabry.

According to coach Pete Carroll, only one week after having the pin removed from his surgically-repaired right middle finger, Wilson enjoyed a "terrific week" and didn't hold anything back in his return. The eight-time Pro Bowler was a full participant in practice throughout following a three-game absence and will be ready to go at Lambeau Field.

“I expect him to go just like he always plays, I don’t expect anything different, not a thing different," Carroll said on Friday. "He is pretty hungry to play football, he missed it, so we have to make sure that he stays clear. If anything, I’m worried that he’s too excited and amped up, but he will be fine. Really, I’m so impressed with how this thing has worked out and that he has gotten to this point. I’m fired up to see him play football.”

As for Eskridge, the second-round pick out of Western Michigan finally returned to the field after missing seven games with a severe concussion. Two weeks ago, he spent time away from team in Florida to visit a specialist who was recommended to him by Wilson to address a prolonged vision issue he was dealing with.

Per Carroll, those vision issues have now subsided and after impressing on the practice field this week, Eskridge shouldn't have any limitations in his return to game action. It remains to be seen whether he will only play offense or also have a role on special teams.

“He had a great week and did everything to be included in the plan, so we can use him as we want to. He really had a great week and looked terrific," Carroll stated.

While Wilson and Eskridge will provide the Seahawks with reinforcements on offense against a sixth-ranked Packers defense, they won't have the services of running back Chris Carson just yet. Despite being designated to return from injured reserve and practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, he was held out on Friday for precautionary reasons.

Carroll told reporters Carson looked "really good" running the ball in practice and they even exposed him to some hitting on Thursday, but the medical staff didn't clear him to play. He will be re-evaluated next week and the team hopes with continued progress that he could be available against the Cardinals in Week 11.

“I just don’t feel like it’s time to do it yet, he hasn’t had enough time to evaluate it," Carroll commented. "He had two good, hard days and we just quite didn’t clear it enough. He’s dying to play, but we need to make sure that we are doing the right thing, so we are going to take care of him this week and see what happens next.”

Out since Week 5, Carson has been nursing an undisclosed neck injury and will now miss his fifth consecutive game. Alex Collins wasn't included on the final injury report after being limited by a groin injury earlier in the week and is expected to make his fifth straight start on Sunday.

In other injury news, Seattle will travel without third-year linebacker Cody Barton, who didn't practice at all this week with a quad injury. Carroll doesn't view the injury as a long-term issue to worry about and the team will continue to monitor him next week to see where he's at.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks will also be without cornerback Bless Austin, who won't travel due to personal reasons. Defensive tackle Al Woods also was listed as questionable to play due to a personal matter, but Carroll confirmed he would make the trip to Lambeau Field and said there was a "good likelihood" he would play against the Packers.