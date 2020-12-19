Seahawks Activate RB Rashaad Penny, DE Damontre Moore For Week 15

Finally all the way back after a lengthy rehab process, Penny will make his much-anticipated 2020 debut in Landover on Sunday, while Quinton Dunbar and Greg Olsen will be held out for at least one more week.

Following an arduous year-long recovery process, the Seahawks have activated Rashaad Penny to the 53-man roster and the third-year running back is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Penny, 24, has been sidelined all season recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December in a loss to the Rams. After undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, the organization has been very cautious to ensure the former San Diego State standout wasn't brought back too quickly.

But since being designated for return from the PUP list two weeks ago, Penny has dazzled coaches and teammates on the field, receiving rave reviews from coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, and quarterback Russell Wilson.

"He looks terrific," Schottenheimer said on Thursday. "He's looking fast, he's looking explosive, moving really well running routes. I think he just looks as good as you could expect to see him... I think he's really close to being ready to go."

Drafted in the first round by Seattle in 2018, Penny struggled throughout his rookie season, rushing for only 419 yards on 85 carries and scoring two touchdowns. But prior to suffering his knee injury, the dynamic runner started to really find his groove as a complementary weapon to Chris Carson out of the backfield, rushing for 203 yards and scoring three combined touchdowns in wins over the Eagles and Vikings.

Penny wrapped up his sophomore season with only 370 rushing yards, but averaged 5.6 yards per carry and looked to be on the verge of a breakout. With his return, his breakaway speed should add another dimension to the Seahawks' ground attack alongside Carson and Carlos Hyde, who are both known as bruising, between-the-tackles style backs.

To make room for Penny on the roster, Seattle placed running back Travis Homer on injured reserve. The 2019 sixth-round pick out of Miami has missed four straight games with wrist and knee injuries and will finish his second season with 88 rushing yards, 90 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

In an additional roster move, the Seahawks also activated veteran defensive end Damontre Moore and placed guard Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

Out since a Week 8 win over San Francisco, Moore finished serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy last weekend. The 28-year old edge defender has appeared in seven games for Seattle, producing eight tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and six quarterback hits.

As for Jones, the third-year lineman out of Ohio State injured his groin in a Week 13 loss to the Giants and didn't play in last week's win over the Jets. He's played in 11 games with two starts this season, logging 192 combined snaps at both guard spots and right tackle.

Jones and Homer will not be able to return for the remainder of the regular season, but if the Seahawks qualify for the playoffs and either is needed, they would be eligible to return for the Wild Card round next month.

While cornerback Quinton Dunbar and tight end Greg Olsen both practiced this week, the Seahawks opted not to activate either to the 53-man roster. Both players will have a chance to return for a pivotal NFC West matchup against the Rams in Week 16.