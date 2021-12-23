Seahawks Activate WR Tyler Lockett From COVID-19/Reserve List

After sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Rams, the Seahawks activated star receiver Tyler Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, setting him up to play against the Bears in Week 16.

Lockett tested positive for the virus last Thursday after self-reporting symptoms to the team and Seattle placed him as well as running back Alex Collins on the reserve list. Though the NFL postponed its Week 15 game to Tuesday, that wasn't enough time for either player to produce two negative tests and be activated to play.

Struggling to put points on the board once again, the Seahawks badly missed Lockett's presence on the outside. Minus his talented wideout, Russell Wilson failed to throw a touchdown for the third time in six games and receivers not named DK Metcalf combined to catch one pass for 25 yards on five targets.

For the season, Lockett leads Seattle with 62 receptions and 1,023 receiving yards and has caught five touchdowns. He currently ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving yardage and sixth in yards per reception (16.5) per Pro Football Reference.

While Lockett and Collins have both been activated in the past 24 hours, the Seahawks still have six players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including running back Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder, tight end Will Dissly, cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, and tackle Brandon Shell. Three practice squad players - tight end Ryan Izzo, cornerback Michael Jackson, and guard Pier-Olivier Lestage - also remain on the COVID list.

In an additional roster move, Seattle designated fourth-year tackle Jamarco Jones to return to practice from injured reserve. The former fifth-round pick out of Ohio State has been dealing with a back injury and has not played since a Week 10 loss in Green Bay. The team now has a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster.

With a vacancy on the practice squad, the Seahawks also brought back linebacker Lakiem Williams, who spent time with the team during training camp before being released during final roster cuts. He will provide additional depth at the position after rookie Jon Rhattigan injured his ACL during Tuesday's loss to the Rams.