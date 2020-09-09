Seahawks Add Defensive Line Depth, Sign Anthony Rush to Practice Squad

After keeping only three defensive tackles on their initial 53-man roster, the Seahawks are adding some depth at the position.

Confirming an earlier report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports on Sunday, Seattle has signed former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush to its practice squad. His addition leaves just one opening on the 16-player roster, which could go to receiver John Ursua if he clears waivers.

The 24-year old Rush broke into the league as an undrafted rookie out of UAB in 2019, originally signing with the Eagles before being released prior to the start of training camp. He latched on with the Raiders and impressed during the preseason, but didn't make the final roster and landed on their practice squad.

By mid-October, with injuries ravaging the Eagles on both sides of the ball, they poached Rush off of the Raiders practice squad and signed him to their active roster. He appeared in nine games and logged 149 snaps, producing nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

The Seahawks got a solid look at the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Rush last season, as he played 45 combined snaps in the two games the Eagles played against them. In a 17-9 regular season defeat, he brought down Rashaad Penny for a tackle for loss and produced two combined tackles. He didn't finish with any statistics in a Wild Card loss to Seattle last January.

Currently, Seattle has only Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, and Bryan Mone on the depth chart at defensive tackle, though defensive ends L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green could see some action reducing inside on passing downs. Given the lack of depth and Rush's solid production in limited chances last year, he could find himself on the active roster once he gets up to speed with his new team.