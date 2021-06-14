Seahawks Sign Former Troy CB Will Sunderland

Days after opening up a spot on the 90-man roster, Seattle brought in another tall, lengthy cornerback to add to the competition with mandatory minicamp set to take place this week.

Filling an open roster spot before the start of this week's three-day mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with second-year cornerback Will Sunderland.

Sunderland, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May 2020. He participated in training camp with the team and was waived in September, eventually spending time with the Colts on their practice squad last season. After being signed to a future/reserve deal in January, he was released last month following the draft.

Prior to entering the NFL, Sunderland was a four-star recruit and originally committed to play in-state for the Oklahoma Sooners, appearing in 16 games during two seasons before opting to transfer to Troy. Starring for Trojans, he broke out as a senior in 2019, producing 38 tackles, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown in 11 games.

While Seattle's decision to recently draft Tre Brown provided another example of the team bucking past trends in regards to size and length for outside cornerbacks, Sunderland fits the prototypical mold the team has coveted at the position. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 with 32 1/4-inch arms, he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and posted a 36-inch vertical jump at Troy's pro day, exhibiting good athletic traits to go with his plus-size.

Sunderland will take safety LaDarius Wiley's spot on the roster after the team waived him last week. Facing long odds to compete for a roster spot, he will compete in a crowded cornerback room headlined by D.J. Reed, Ahkello Witherspoon, Brown, Tre Flowers, and Pierre Desir and look to make his mark on special teams.