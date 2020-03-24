SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Add Speed to Receiving Corps, Sign Phillip Dorsett

Corbin Smith

Addressing their receiver group for the first time this offseason, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with veteran free agent Phillip Dorsett.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Dorsett will sign a one-year contract with Seattle, who has been linked to the the speedy receiver since free agency opened on March 16. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Dorsett, 27, broke into the league as a first-round pick with the Colts in 2015 after starring at Miami. Despite possessing 4.33 40-yard dash speed, he struggled through two seasons in Indianapolis, catching 51 passes for 783 yards and three touchdowns.

After Andrew Luck was ruled out for the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, the Colts packaged Dorsett in a trade to acquire quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Patriots. He continued to struggle finding the field, producing only 12 receptions in his first season with New England.

Though his production has remained underwhelming for a high draft choice, Dorsett seemed to figure things out a bit during the past two years catching passes from Tom Brady. He reeled in a career-high five touchdowns and finished with 397 receiving yards on 29 receptions, averaging a respectable 13.7 yards per catch.

Drawing interest from several teams, including the 49ers, Chargers, and Raiders, Dorsett ultimately decided to sign with the Seahawks for the chance to play with Russell Wilson. In an offense built around taking deep shots in the passing game, he's fired up for the opportunity to show what he can do in a scheme well-suited for his strengths.

"Seattle felt like the best opportunity to be the player I know I can be as a receiver," Dorsett text to Anderson. "I spoke to Russell Wilson on face time while he was working out. Shows you his work ethic. That got me extra excited. I think overall it's just the right fit for me."

The arrival of Dorsett shouldn't deter the Seahawks from drafting a receiver in April, especially given the depth of this year's class. But his signing could spell trouble for other receivers on the roster such as David Moore and Malik Turner, who were tendered as restricted and exclusive rights free agents respectively.

All three players will have a chance to compete for the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, creating an intriguing training camp battle to watch.

