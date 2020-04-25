SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Add to Pass Rush, Snag Alton Robinson in Fifth Round

Corbin Smith

For the second time in as many days, the Seahawks have addressed their most glaring need with another explosive edge rusher.

As part of a flurry of activity with three draft choices in quick order, the Seahawks opened the fifth round by selecting talented Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson with the 148th overall pick. Earlier on Friday, Seattle also drafted Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor.

One of the most explosive edge defenders in this draft class, Robinson put on a show at the NFL combine in February, starting with a sub-4.70 second 40-yard dash. At 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, he has the prototypical build of a LEO defensive end in Seattle's scheme and worked with former Seahawks star Cliff Avril during the pre-draft process.

On the field, Robinson had a rough junior season, finishing with just 4.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss for the underachieving Orange. But just one season earlier, he broke out as one of the country's best pass rushers, finishing with 10.0 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Joining Taylor as reinforcements for Seattle's defensive line, Robinson has shorter arms than the team normally prefers (32 inches), but his outstanding athletic traits and prior production should allow him to compete for a rotational role right away. With development refining pass rushing counters and improving his consistency, he has the upside to be a day three steal.

Seattle has one pick remaining in this year's draft and is slated to end the sixth round with pick No. 214.

