Seahawks Agree to Terms with Darrell Taylor, Remainder of 2020 Draft Class

Heading into a training camp like never seen before in the NFL, the Seahawks have officially signed all eight of their incoming 2020 draft picks.

As confirmed by the team, Seattle agreed to terms with five rookies on report day, including defensive ends Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, guard Damien Lewis, running back DeeJay Dallas, and receiver Stephen Sullivan. Several players posted reactions to signing their contracts on social media.

With offseason activities and minicamps being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, teams didn't work near as swiftly to sign rookies as normal. Just two days ago, Seattle only had two of its draft picks - tight end Colby Parkinson and receiver Freddie Swain - under contract.

But after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to return to play protocols last week, the Seahawks signed first-round pick Jordyn Brooks to his slotted four-year rookie deal on Monday. His contract will be worth $12.35 million with a $6.458 million signing bonus and features a fifth-year option.

Making quick work of locking up its entire draft class, the other five players signed their slotted rookie contracts on Tuesday. Notably, per reports, Taylor's deal is worth a total of $6.7 million dollars with a signing bonus around $2.5 million.

Now that all eight players are under contract, they will undergo COVID-19 testing over the next four days. Once they've had three negative tests, they will allowed to enter Seattle's team facility for a physical and equipment fitting. If everything goes as planned, strength and conditioning work will kick off next week and on-field practices will resume in mid-August.