Seahawks Bolster Backfield Depth with RB DeeJay Dallas

For the second consecutive season, the Seahawks are turning to a Hurricane to help reinforce their backfield.

With the second of two fourth-round picks, Seattle landed physical Miami running back DeeJay Dallas at pick No. 144, reuniting him with former backfield mate Travis Homer in the Pacific Northwest.

By choosing Dallas, the Seahawks have now selected a running back in five consecutive drafts and eight of the past nine drafts overall.

Though he isn't known as a burner and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Dallas fits the mold of a Seattle running back from a size and skill set standpoint. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound back bounces off of tacklers regularly and possesses excellent quickness for a short, stocky runner.

In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 28 receptions for 317 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. He also offers special teams value, as he returned a punt for a touchdown during his sophomore season and returned 20 punts overall.

The Seahawks currently have question marks at the running back position with Rashaad Penny rehabbing a torn ACL and Chris Carson heading into the final year of his contract. Dallas will provide a hedge in case Penny isn't ready for the start of the season and his receiving ability should allow him to compete against Homer for third down duties.