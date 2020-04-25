SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Bolster Backfield Depth with RB DeeJay Dallas

Corbin Smith

For the second consecutive season, the Seahawks are turning to a Hurricane to help reinforce their backfield.

With the second of two fourth-round picks, Seattle landed physical Miami running back DeeJay Dallas at pick No. 144, reuniting him with former backfield mate Travis Homer in the Pacific Northwest.

By choosing Dallas, the Seahawks have now selected a running back in five consecutive drafts and eight of the past nine drafts overall.

Though he isn't known as a burner and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Dallas fits the mold of a Seattle running back from a size and skill set standpoint. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound back bounces off of tacklers regularly and possesses excellent quickness for a short, stocky runner.

In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 28 receptions for 317 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. He also offers special teams value, as he returned a punt for a touchdown during his sophomore season and returned 20 punts overall.

The Seahawks currently have question marks at the running back position with Rashaad Penny rehabbing a torn ACL and Chris Carson heading into the final year of his contract. Dallas will provide a hedge in case Penny isn't ready for the start of the season and his receiving ability should allow him to compete against Homer for third down duties.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Add to Pass Rush, Snag Alton Robinson in Fifth Round

Continuing to search for pass rushing help, Robinson provides an intriguing, high-ceiling prospect with immense physical gifts for Seattle to develop.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Select TE Colby Parkinson with Pick No. 133

With the first of two fourth-round selections, Seattle continued to reinforce its tight end group with Parkinson, a big-bodied target who offers the athleticism to run routes from the slot.

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 3

Seattle will have at least four selections on Saturday after making two trades in the second and third round. How will John Schneider cap off his 11th draft as general manager?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

With finding pass rushing help remaining a top priority, Seattle went into aggressive mode trading up to acquire Taylor, who put up strong sack numbers in the SEC over the past two years.

Corbin Smith

How Draft Experts Grade Seahawks Selection of Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks surprised many by selecting linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th pick in the first round and some experts weren't enthused by the move.

Landon Buford

The Real Story Behind Seahawks First Round Surprise Jordyn Brooks

Brooks was as surprised as everyone else when John Schneider and Pete Carroll came calling late in the first round. After overcoming tough odds to make it to the league, he now will get to be an apprentice for his favorite player in Seattle.

Seahawks Add to Offensive Line, Draft Damien Lewis in Third Round

Following a trade down to pick No. 69 to recoup a fifth-round selection, Seattle once again addressed its interior offensive line with Lewis, a three-year starter out of LSU.

Corbin Smith

