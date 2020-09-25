SI.com
Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar, DE Benson Mayowa Questionable to Play vs. Cowboys

For a second straight week, the Seahawks will be without the services of third-year defensive end Rasheem Green. But he may not wind up being the most important defender sidelined when the Seahawks face the Cowboys on Sunday.

Along with Green being listed as out with a neck/stinger injury, Seattle listed starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar and defensive end Benson Mayowa as questionable to suit up against Dallas. Dunbar has been limited at practice this week with a knee injury, while Mayowa sat out the first two practices with a groin issue.

Set to play their first game without Bruce Irvin, who tore his ACL in last weekend's 35-30 win over the Patriots, not having Green or Mayowa available on Sunday could spell doom for the Seahawks' defense. The defensive line hasn't exactly been lighting it up rushing the passer to start the season, generating just one sack through the first two games, and depth will already be compromised off the edge.

Regardless of whether or not Mayowa winds up playing, fifth-round pick Alton Robinson will certainly make his NFL debut after being a healthy scratch the past two weeks. It's also possible he could even start if the veteran isn't able to go, though Damontre Moore may be the favorite given his experience advantage.

But the biggest injury to monitor heading into the weekend may be Dunbar, who recorded his first interception as a Seahawk last Sunday and has secured a starting job ahead of Tre Flowers. This would be a terrible week for him not to be available across from Shaquill Griffin, as the Cowboys have as good of a trio of receivers as found in the NFL featuring Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.

If his knee injury prevents Dunbar from being active, Flowers will resume the starting role he held each of the past two seasons. He has two previous starts under his belt against Dallas, with both happening during his rookie season in 2018.

Rounding out Seattle's final injury report, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi has a chance to make his team debut after missing the last two games with a pectoral strain. He's been limited at practice and was given a questionable injury designation. Cornerback Neiko Thorpe is also listed as questionable with a hip injury.

