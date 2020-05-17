Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Granted $100,000 Bail, Will Be Released Sunday

Quinton Dunbar is posting bail and per his agent Michael Grieco, the Seahawks cornerback will be released from jail later on Sunday.

Announcing the news via Twitter, Grieco indicated Dunbar will post the $100,000 bond that was set by judge Michael Davis in the 17th Circuit Court of Florida. This came on the heels of his initial court appearance, which took place on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

At the time of this posting, Dunbar remains apprehended at the Broward County jail.

At the hearing, Davis set the terms for Dunbar's release on bail before future trial proceedings commence. He won't be allowed access to firearms, can't communicate with alleged victims from the May 13 incident at a party in Miramar, and isn't allowed to travel outside the state of Florida.

Depending on how long this process plays out - prosecutors will continue combing through evidence to determine whether formal charges need to be filed - the last stipulation could make it difficult for Dunbar to participate in training camp if team facilities are allowed to re-open. For now, however, none of the 32 NFL teams look close to holding on-field workouts. Terms of his bail could be revisited at a later time if necessary.

Dunbar, 27, along with long-time friend and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, have been accused of stealing cash, watches, and other valuables from other party attendees on May 13. Both players had arrest warrants issued on Thursday for four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault.

On Friday, Grieco made it known publicly that he and his client had five sworn affidavits from witnesses who recanted on prior statements made following the incident on Wednesday night. The attorney read the affidavits in court on Sunday while stating his case that Dunbar wasn't involved in the crime.

“There is no physical evidence," Grieco told Judge Davis. "There is no corroborating evidence, beyond the initial five statements of these individuals, whatsoever."

On the flip side, Aaron Passy, an assistant state attorney for Florida's 17th judicial district, remains skeptical about the motives of the witnesses for changing their accounts from Wednesday night.

Speaking with Judge Davis, Passy called the situation "suspect," saying it was odd “the same four victims have now, within 48 hours...have gone and recanted—and only in regards to Dunbar," citing the omission of Baker in the altered stories.

Given the circumstances, Passy wasn't pleased that the courts allowed Grieco to read the affidavits during Sunday's bond hearing.

“These affidavits are outside the four corners of what's what today,” Passy argued to the judge. “Because, as counsel has said, the detective has yet confirm with these witnesses if they’ve recanted, why they’ve recanted. And this is all important information.”

This remains a developing story and we will provide further updates as they become available pertaining to Dunbar and his case.