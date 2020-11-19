Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Heading to Injured Reserve With Ailing Knee

Hours before kickoff against the Cardinals in Week 11, the Seahawks placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve due to a knee injury. In a corresponding move, the team promoted defensive back Jayson Stanley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Dunbar, who Seattle acquired from Washington for a fifth-round pick in March, has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since Week 3, when he missed a pair of games before returning to action. He struggled through a loss to Buffalo earlier this month and eventually was replaced by Linden Stephens in the fourth quarter.

Far from 100 percent healthy, Dunbar hasn't met expectations on the field in six games. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 64 percent of their passes against him for 491 yards and four touchdowns, which exceed his coverage totals from 11 games in 2019. He has also given up 491 yards to receivers and missed four tackles, surpassing his numbers from a year ago.

Unfortunately, durability issues are nothing new for Dunbar, who ended each of the past two seasons on injured reserve for Washington. He played only seven games in 2018 before being done for the year and then missed the final five games last year.

Without Dunbar available until at least Week 14, if not longer, D.J. Reed will earn his second consecutive start at left cornerback across from Tre Flowers on Thursday Night Football. The third-year defender recorded 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble last weekend.

Having already been elevated twice from the practice squad for games against the 49ers and Bills and needing additional secondary depth, the Seahawks were required to promote Stanley to the active roster. In those two games, he hasn't played any defensive snaps but logged 32 snaps on special teams without recording any statistics.

In other pre-game moves, Seattle elevated veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad.

Playing 19 snaps in his team debut during Sunday's loss to the Rams, Harrison didn't record any tackles and this will be the last time the team can bring him up for game day without taking a 53-man roster spot. As for Scarbrough, he signed to the practice squad two weeks ago and will provide insurance with Chris Carson and Travis Homer unlikely to play on Thursday.