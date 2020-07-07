Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Hires Second Defense Attorney for Armed Robbery Case

Nearly two months after the Miramar Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Quinton Dunbar for armed robbery charges, the Seahawks cornerback has added additional legal representation for his case.

Per Daniel Wallach of the Athletic, Dunbar has hired Michael D. Weinstein as a second defense attorney He will team up with attorney Michael Grieco, who has been representing the veteran defender since the warrant for his arrest was initially issued on May 14.

Allegedly committing the crime alongside Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and a third assailant, witnesses told the police that the trio robbed $7,000 in cash, an $18,000 Rolex watch, and other expensive valuables from guests at a cookout on May 13. Baker allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the attendees as Dunbar and the other assailant began seizing the property of others.

Moments later, witnesses indicated the three men left with the stolen possessions in separate vehicles - a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW, and a Lamborghini.

After laying low for a few days, Dunbar finally turned himself in on May 16, pleading not guilty to four counts of armed robbery. Greico told reporters he had five affidavits from witnesses with recanted statements declaring his client's innocence. Most importantly, he said they came from the same five witnesses who gave original statements in the police report that led to his arrest warrant.

At his initial hearing, judge Michael Davis set the terms for Dunbar's release on bail before future trial proceedings commence, releasing him on $100,000 bail. He won't be allowed access to firearms, can't communicate with alleged victims from the May 13 incident at a party in Miramar, and isn't allowed to travel outside the state of Florida.

Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Dunbar finished the offseason virtual program with the team, but he wouldn't delve any deeper into his situation or offer any further updates.

“There’s a whole process going on. I don’t have all the details, and wouldn’t comment anyway. But we have been very much connected with him and what is next and all of that… We are following along with him. He is back participating with us and focusing real well now. We’ll see what happens with that. We’ll be right on it."

Per sources, no future legal proceedings have been scheduled as of yet, with the COVID-19 situation likely causing delays. But Dunbar's decision to add a second defense attorney isn't ideal news if the cornerback hoped charges would be dropped quickly and further delays could prevent him from joining his new team for the start of training camp later this month.

If the case continues to stall and isn't dismissed in the near future, Tre Flowers will jump back into the starting lineup while other cornerbacks on the roster will have a chance at additional reps until Dunbar is cleared to return. A prolonged legal process into the season could put both the Seahawks and the player in a bind, and depending on the final outcome, his status with the organization remains uncertain.