Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Only a week ago, reports surfaced that Quinton Dunbar "would be welcome" to report to Seahawks training camp. But it remained unclear whether or not the veteran cornerback would be allowed to participate after being charged with a violent crime.

It's safe to say that question has been answered with an emphatic no by the NFL league office.

As reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Dunbar and Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker have been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. As a result, both players will be on paid leave and won't count against the active roster of their respective teams indefinitely.

Back in May, Dunbar and Baker were charged with four counts of armed robbery stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida. Witnesses indicated they stole $7,000 in cash, several watches, and other valuables, though it remained unclear whether or not Dunbar was armed with differing accounts.

Witnesses changed their statements in sworn affidavits days later, but earlier this month, Leonard revealed an alleged bribery scheme to pay off these witnesses conducted at attorney Michael Grieco's office days after the crime. Less than 72 hours later, Grieco and attorney Michael Weinstein both withdrew from the case, leaving Dunbar with new representation moving forward.

With camp slated to start on July 28, Dunbar will likely remain away from the team until his legal proceedings and the NFL's own internal investigation have been completed. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic stalling the courts, that could take a while, which puts his status with the Seahawks in doubt for 2020.

Back in March, Seattle dealt a fifth-round pick to Washington in exchange for Dunbar, who was expected to step into the starting lineup immediately opposite of Shaquill Griffin. Though he missed the last five games on injured reserve, he enjoyed a breakout 2019 season with four interceptions in 11 games and received the second-highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus behind Richard Sherman.

As long as Dunbar remains indefinitely suspended, Tre Flowers will resume his role as Seattle's starting right cornerback alongside Griffin. The third-year defender has started 30 games over the past two years, recording 149 tackles and three interceptions.

Moving forward, the Seahawks will have to decide whether or not to hang onto Dunbar, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. To this point, the organization has stood by him, allowing him to return for virtual meetings and inviting him to camp. There's a chance the league could eventually give him a finite suspension, providing clarity on when he would be eligible to play again.

But on the heels of this latest unfortunate news, Seattle may have to reconsider its position. By releasing Dunbar now, the team could create more than $3 million in cap room to help pursue another veteran or two who will actually be able to contribute prior to the start of the season.