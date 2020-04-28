SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Claim CB Jayson Stanley Off Waivers

Corbin Smith

While it wasn't the big news many fans were hoping for, the Seahawks made their first post-draft signing to add depth to the secondary on Tuesday.

As listed on the NFL's official transaction report, Seattle was awarded cornerback Jayson Stanley off waivers from Jacksonville. He was placed on waivers on Monday to clear space for several new players, including first-round pick C.J. Henderson.

Still trying to find a positional fit at the NFL level, the Jaguars listed Stanley as a receiver and a cornerback. But the Seahawks announced him strictly as a cornerback on the team's official press release.

At Georgia, Stanley played receiver and special teams, producing more tackles (five) than receptions (three). Still, despite not playing much for the Bulldogs at the college level, the Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent and decided to move the 6-foot-2, 209-pounder to cornerback to take advantage of his athleticism and 33-inch arms.

Stanley ultimately didn't make the Falcons roster out of training camp and the preseason, spending time on the practice squad for the Dolphins and Jaguars during the season.

Considering Falcons coach Dan Quinn, a disciple of Pete Carroll, saw something in Stanley converting him to the secondary, it's not surprising the Seahawks plan to see what he can do. Currently, the team only has six outside cornerbacks on the roster and didn't draft any players at the position last week.

Given his length and receiver background along with prior return experience on special teams, Stanley will have a chance to compete for a reserve spot behind Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, and Tre Flowers.

