SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
GM Report

Seahawks Clinch Playoff Berth, Regain NFC West Lead

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks have officially punched their ticket to the postseason.

After defeating Carolina 30-24 on the road, Seattle received help from two of their divisional rivals to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh time in eight seasons and jump back into first place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks officially locked up their playoff spot when the Rams didn’t show up in Dallas, getting smoked 44-21 by the Cowboys and putting their playoff hopes on life support. Coach Sean McVay’s team will need to win the final two games of the season and hope the Vikings lose their final two games to earn a wild card.

Meanwhile, the 49ers surrendered a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones in the closing seconds, allowing the Falcons to pull off a 29-22 upset. The loss dropped San Francisco to 11-3 on the season and since they lost to Seattle back in Week 10, they move to second place in the division.

Seattle still has much work left to do, as a win over Arizona next week wouldn’t guarantee a division title or a first-round bye. In Week 17, a potential NFC West title game looms with San Francisco scheduled to travel to CenturyLink Field.

With the Saints, Packers, 49ers, and Seahawks all currently with three losses, a bunch of tiebreakers could be at play to determine final seeding for January’s tournament. Winning the final two games will be crucial for earning home field advantage.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, FS Quandre Diggs Suffer Ankle Injuries

CorbinSmithNFL

Wagner sounds like he will be in good shape to suit up in Week 16, but Diggs’ situation is a bit more murky following an eventful road win in Carolina.

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Seahawks Believe WR Tyler Lockett Will Make Significant Impact in Final 3 Games

Thomas Hall10

Near non-existent over the last three games as he battled a leg injury and the flu, a fully-healthy Tyler Lockett could bounce back in a big way this Sunday in Carolina.

Undermanned Seahawks Make ‘Great Statement’ in Carolina

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the game ended up being tighter than hoped late, Pete Carroll loved the resolve shown by Seattle with numerous starters sidelined and youngsters forced into action.

Seahawks Overcome Injuries, Use Fast Start to Dispel Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite losing two more defensive starters to injury and nearly choking away a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks held on for their franchise-record seventh road victory of the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Led by two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks built a comfortable 20-7 lead over the…

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 15 Matchup with Panther Maven

CorbinSmithNFL

Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven and Scott Hamilton of Panther Maven preview Sunday's latest installment in the Seattle/Carolina rivalry at Bank of America Stadium.

Shaquill Griffin, 3 Defensive Starters Inactive vs. Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without several key contributors in Carolina, including Griffin, two of their best veteran edge rushers, and a starting linebacker.

CorbinSmithNFL

Any team that wins consistently is going to catch lucky breaks. That's how sports work.

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Visit Panthers in Week 15

CorbinSmithNFL

Playing in their final road tuneup of the 2019 regular season, the Seahawks need a win in Carolina to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West and stay in the mix for a potential first-round bye.