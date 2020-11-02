Seahawks DE Damontre Moore Receives Lengthy Suspension, Out for Six Weeks

After receiving a suspension from the NFL on Monday, the Seahawks will be without veteran defensive end Damontre Moore for the next six weeks.

As announced on the NFL's official social media accounts, Moore has received the ban as a result of violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He previously received a two-game suspension for a similar violation during the 2017 season when he was a member of the Cowboys.

Joining Seattle in early September, Moore has been a fun reclamation story this season, playing in all seven games for the team and logging 170 defensive snaps while also contributing on 68 special teams snaps. Seeing action at both defensive end positions, he has produced eight tackles, a sack, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. He's also made a few notable hits on the kickoff team.

While Moore has been a reliable rotational reserve, if there's a silver lining to his suspension, it creates a roster spot to activate Carlos Dunlap, who was acquired from the Bengals last week for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round selection. The Seahawks also are expected to activate Rasheem Green from injured reserve this week, further bolstering the positional group.

The 28-year old Moore will not be allowed to practice or participate in games until Week 15 when Seattle travels to play the Washington Football Team. With Dunlap, Green, and rookie Darrell Taylor all potentially back in the near future, it's possible he has played his last snap for the team.