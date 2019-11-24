Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out vs. Eagles

Battling a sore hip, the Seahawks will be without the services of star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney against the Eagles on Sunday.

Coming off a bye week, Clowney didn't practice at all this week and according to coach Pete Carroll, he was "off campus" receiving treatment. He originally suffered the injury during a Week 10 win over the 49ers, but it didn't impact his performance, as he finished with five tackles, five quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Speaking before kickoff in Philadelphia on ESPN 710, general manager John Schneider sounded optimistic about Clowney's chances of returning for Week 13 against the Vikings.

"He played his tail off as everybody saw against San Francisco and unfortunately it just didn’t come around quite fast enough, but we’re very hopeful he’ll be able to play next weekend."

Without Clowney available, the Seahawks will need increased contributions from Ziggy Ansah, Shaquem Griffin, and first-round pick L.J. Collier. All three players should see snaps off the edge as part of the team's defensive line rotation.

If there's a silver lining, the Eagles will be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson, who remains in concussion protocol. He'll be replaced in the lineup by rookie Andre Dillard.

Among other notable Seattle inactives, tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) won't play despite being declared "probable/doubtful" by Carroll. Like Clowney, he didn't practice at all this week and Tyrone Swoopes will replace him after being promoted from the practice squad on Friday.

Here's the full list of inactives for the Seahawks and Eagles: