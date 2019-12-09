Seahawks’ Defense Goes M.I.A. as Rams Build 21-3 Halftime Lead

Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams produced three touchdown drives of 75 yards or more to take a commanding 21-3 halftime lead over the Seahawks.

Seattle opened the game with a promising 11-play, 59-yard possession that sputtered in the red zone, forcing the team to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Jason Myers. From that point on, Los Angeles dominated on both sides of the football for the remainder of the half.

Immediately responding to Seattle’s opening drive, Goff completed three out of four passes, including a 33-yard strike to tight end Tyler Higbee. On the ensuing play, reserve running back Malcolm Brown punched it in from a yard out to put to put the home team out in front.

The Seahawks promptly went three-and-out after three straight runs by Chris Carson, leading to a Michael Dickson punt. 12 plays and 85 yards later, Goff found a wide-open Robert Woods in the end zone, extending the lead to 11 points.

Russell Wilson tried to counter the score, leading the Seahawks all the way to the Rams 24-yard line with 7:26 remaining in the quarter. But facing 4 and 1, his pass attempt to Malik Turner bounced off the receiver’s hands for a turnover on downs.

Further extending their advantage after the two-minute warning, Goff capped off a sensational first half with his second touchdown pass, finding Cooper Kupp in the end zone for a 10-yard score.

Wilson finished the first half completing 12 out of 17 passes for 106 yards, while Goff connected on 15 out of 18 attempts for 184 yards and two scores. Chris Carson rushed for 49 yards on eight carries to pace Seattle’s ground game, while Todd Gurley led Los Angeles with 43 yards on 13 carries.