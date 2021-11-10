Seahawks Designate RB Chris Carson For Return to Practice

More good news has come down on the injury front for the Seahawks with running back Chris Carson being designated for return to practice.

Following a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are fully back into the swing of things and continue to get healthier by the day. After quarterback Russell Wilson (finger), receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and cornerback Nigel Warrior (leg) were all designated for return to practice from injured reserve on Monday, the team has announced that running back Chris Carson (neck) will also join them.

Carson has been dealing with inflammation in his neck since Week 4—something head coach Pete Carroll has previously referred to as a "long-term condition." As a result, he was placed on injured reserve at the same time as Wilson, though the timetable for his return appeared more murky.

While Carroll remained positive about Carson, rumors began to spread that his injury could be of the season-ending variety. But as Carroll indicated to reporters earlier this week, Carson will indeed be back on the field Wednesday as the Seahawks prepare for a Week 10 matchup with the Packers.

It remains to be seen if Carson will be able to recover in time for Sunday, though Carroll should be able to offer more clarity on that in his post-practice press conference. Nevertheless, the Seahawks won't be forced to activate the running back from IR until December 1, and they're certain to be careful with him along the way.

Prior to his injury, Carson rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns in four games, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Adding him back to the fold would be a massive boost to a Seattle run game that's struggled mightily in his absence.