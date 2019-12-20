SeahawkMaven
Seahawks DT Al Woods Receives Suspension for PEDs

CorbinSmithNFL

With the playoffs approaching, the hits keep coming for the Seahawks’ depleted defense.

Already dealing with injuries to multiple starters, including linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs, Seattle will now be without a key interior run defender.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL has suspended defensive tackle Al Woods for four games due to a violation of the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy. Under the terms of the ban, the veteran wouldn’t be eligible to return unless Seattle played in a third postseason game.

Woods became the second Seahawk to receive a suspension this week, as receiver Josh Gordon was slapped with an indefinite ban on Monday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Losing Woods will be a major blow for Seattle’s defense, as the 330-pound defender has provided a stabilizing force in the middle stuffing the run. Through 14 games, he’s produced 32 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

When star defensive tackle Jarran Reed was serving his own suspension at the beginning of the season, Woods stepped up and started five games in his place alongside Poona Ford, allowing Seattle’s defense to not miss a beat.

With Woods now out until at least the NFC Championship Game, if the Seahawks can make it that far, rookie Bryan Mone will likely be promoted back to the active roster from the practice squad. The undrafted defensive tackle out of Michigan appeared in three games to start the season and produced three tackles in a Week 1 win over the Bengals.

