Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Out Indefinitely

The Seahawks hope to get defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back next week, but the defensive line may have lost another key piece during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

After being looked at by trainers and walking gingerly to the sideline late in the second quarter, starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed was declared questionable to return with an undisclosed ankle injury. He never returned to the field in the second half, however, putting his status for Week 13 in question.

Coach Pete Carroll didn't offer much of an update on Reed's condition in his post-game press conference, but the veteran was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot.

"Unfortunately, J-Reed sprained his ankle a little bit. But until then, he did a nice job."

Before suffering the injury, Reed produced three tackles and 0.5 sacks, helping the Seahawks consistently pressure Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throughout the first half. Since returning from suspension after Week 6, the fourth-year defender has registered 15 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

If Reed is forced to miss time, Seattle will substitute Al Woods back into the starting lineup alongside Poona Ford. Versatile defender Quinton Jefferson could also rotate inside and play more snaps in the interior, while Bryan Mone remains on the practice squad.