Seahawks, Eagles Battling to Face Packers in Divisional Round

With the Vikings pulling off the first major upset of the NFL postseason and beating the Saints in overtime, the Seahawks and Eagles will be competing to earn a date with the Packers at Lambeau Field in the divisional round.

Based on seeding, Minnesota’s win sets up a divisional round road matchup against top-seeded San Francisco. Regardless of who wins between Seattle and Philadelphia, the winner will be traveling to frigid Green Bay, one of the toughest places to play in January.

From the Seahawks perspective, history suggests they may have preferred the Saints to come back and defeat the Vikings. They have lost eight straight games at Lambeau, including most recently losing 17-9 to the Packers in the 2017 regular season opener.

Under coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have lost all three games against the Packers on the road.

Seattle last beat Green Bay at Lambeau back on November 1, 1999, winning a 27-7 contest. Led by a two-touchdown performance by quarterback John Kitna, running back Ricky Watters rushed for 125 yards and cornerback Shawn Springs also blocked a field goal and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.