Seahawks Elect to Non-Tender Restricted Free Agent OL Jordan Simmons

Already without several members of their 2020 offensive line unit, the Seahawks will have yet another hole to fill within their ranks. First reported by ESPN's Brady Henderson, Seattle has elected to forego tendering a contract to restricted free agent interior lineman Jordan Simmons.

With this move, the Seahawks no longer carry either one of the two linemen who split significant time at left guard for them last season following the retirement of Mike Iupati. As Henderson notes in his report, there may still be interest from the organization in bringing Simmons back later in free agency, much as they did last year. For now, however, the fifth-year player is free to sign with any team he wishes.

Simmons first impressed the Seahawks with a solid start in a 2018 road loss against the Rams. Some weeks later, he suffered a knee injury versus the 49ers that required surgery. Though he was expected to be "good to go" for the following season, those hopes were eventually dashed come summertime when he had to undergo yet another surgery in the middle of training camp.

He wouldn't appear in a game again until this past season, occasionally filling in for Damien Lewis at right guard and the oft-injured Iupati at left guard. In all, Simmons logged 593 offensive snaps in 2020—most of which coming from the left side.

At times, the 26-year old was a solid fill-in for the Seahawks. However, in the team's two important late-season matchups against the Rams, he struggled mightily. In Week 16, he posted the worst possible pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus of 0.0. He was a bit better in the wild-card game while rotating in and out with Iupati, but still posted well below-average pass and run block grades in the low 40s against a daunting Los Angeles defensive line.

Injuries have ultimately been the biggest hit on Simmons's career, though. He dealt with a lingering calf issue through the middle months of the 2020 campaign and missed two games due to the injury.

While he's proven to be a solid depth piece, his inability to stay healthy over the past three seasons has become a major concern. That likely played into Seattle's decision to let him test free agency this offseason, despite their pressing need for offensive line starters and depth.

Don't be surprised if they eventually circle back to Simmons, but for the time being, the Seahawks appear prepared to look elsewhere with free agency under a week away.