Seahawks Elevate Robert Nkemdiche, Cody Thompson to Face Vikings in Week 3

With Dee Eskridge out a second consecutive game, Thompson will make his Seahawks regular season debut in Minnesota, while Nkemdiche will once again provide defensive tackle insurance.

With less than 24 hours until kickoff in Week 3, the Seahawks added depth to their receiving corps and interior defensive line in preparation for a road contest against the Vikings.

As announced via the team's official website, Seattle promoted veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and receiver Cody Thompson off of the practice squad as game day elevations to the active roster on Saturday.

Jumping up to the 53-man roster for the second consecutive week, Nkemdiche will aim to build off a stellar Seahawks debut in which he produced seven combined tackles in a reserve role in a loss to the Titans. It was the first time the former first-round pick out of Ole Miss had played in a regular season game since when he was with the Dolphins in 2019.

Even with Bryan Mone returning from a triceps/elbow injury and not given an injury designation on Friday, Nkemdiche should continue to see snaps rotating in as a 3-tech defensive tackle behind Poona Ford and Al Woods to help deal with Dalvin Cook and a fierce Vikings rushing attack. He also can play base defensive end behind starter Kerry Hyder if needed.

After spending the past two-plus years on Kansas City and Seattle's practice squad, with rookie Dee Eskridge still sidelined by a concussion, Thompson will finally see his first NFL regular season action in Minnesota. The former Toledo star enjoyed a strong training camp in August, but he wasn't quite able to sneak onto the active roster with the team choosing to initially keep just four wideouts.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Thompson will provide the Seahawks with a second big-bodied receiving option away from superstar DK Metcalf who can also run routes from the slot. He was a standout special teams player at the college level, including blocking a punt for the Rockets, and could contribute in that capacity on Sunday as well.