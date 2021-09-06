Seahawks Elevate Tyler Mabry to 53-Man Roster, Re-Sign Jordan Simmons to Practice Squad

Providing insurance in case Colby Parkinson isn't able to return in the near future, Mabry will be available for Seattle's season opener in Indianapolis.

With Colby Parkinson still working back from a broken foot, the Seahawks promoted tight end Tyler Mabry to the 53-man roster. In an additional move, guard Jordan Simmons re-signed to the practice squad, filling the opening left by Mabry's elevation.

While it remains uncertain when Parkinson will be able to return - coach Pete Carroll wasn't able to confirm whether or not he could return for Sunday's season opener in Indianapolis, Seattle has quality insurance in place with Mabry. The former Maryland standout spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad and offers a bit of positional flexibility, as he has lined up as an in-line tight end and fullback in the past while also contributing on special teams.

Back in June 2020, Parkinson broke his foot while doing an offseason workout and underwent surgery, causing him to miss all of training camp. Remaining on the non-football injury list, the fourth-round pick out of Stanford wasn't activated until a Week 8 home game against the 49ers and appeared in only six regular season games as a rookie, making two receptions for 16 yards.

Off to a hot start in the first two weeks of training camp, Parkinson re-injured his foot mere days before the team's preseason opener against the Raiders. He has been sidelined ever since, though Carroll indicated he began running on the field again last week and has been making steady progress.

With Mabry getting moved to the 53-man roster, the Seahawks had an opening on their practice squad and filled it by re-signing guard Jordan Simmons, who was released in final roster cuts. The 27-year old veteran appeared in 14 games last season, including making six starts in place of then-starting left guard Mike Iupati.

Interestingly, with Mabry filling Seattle's final roster spot, the team's reported signing of former Jets cornerback Bless Austin has yet to come to fruition. It's possible the move still could be coming, but a spot would need to be created in order to add him to the active roster.