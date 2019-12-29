SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Eliminated From First Round Bye Contention

CorbinSmithNFL

There's still plenty at stake for the Seahawks heading into Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers, but they won't be earning a coveted bye week.

Thanks to Green Bay coming back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to defeat Detroit on a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby and New Orleans rolling Carolina earlier on Sunday, the highest seed Seattle can now earn is the No. 3 seed. To play a home playoff game for the first time since 2016, they simply need to beat San Francisco to improve to 12-4 and lock up the NFC West.

A victory would set up a rematch between the Seahawks and Vikings, who traveled to CenturyLink Field in Week 13. Seattle held on for a 37-30 win after Minnesota rallied to trim the lead to four points in the fourth quarter.

If San Francisco secures the big road win, they'll land the No. 1 overall seed and earn a bye week. Under that scenario, the Seahawks would travel to either Dallas or Philadelphia to play the winner of the NFC East.

While some may argue being a wild card benefits the Seahawks due to their 7-1 road record in 2019, playing at home is a critical advantage in the postseason. Under coach Pete Carroll, Seattle hasn't lost a home playoff game in seven tries and has lost four out of five true road playoff games.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Matt Patricia and Detroit... I actually thought that they might pull off the win and help the Hawks out.

