Seahawks Eliminated From First Round Bye Contention

There's still plenty at stake for the Seahawks heading into Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers, but they won't be earning a coveted bye week.

Thanks to Green Bay coming back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to defeat Detroit on a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby and New Orleans rolling Carolina earlier on Sunday, the highest seed Seattle can now earn is the No. 3 seed. To play a home playoff game for the first time since 2016, they simply need to beat San Francisco to improve to 12-4 and lock up the NFC West.

A victory would set up a rematch between the Seahawks and Vikings, who traveled to CenturyLink Field in Week 13. Seattle held on for a 37-30 win after Minnesota rallied to trim the lead to four points in the fourth quarter.

If San Francisco secures the big road win, they'll land the No. 1 overall seed and earn a bye week. Under that scenario, the Seahawks would travel to either Dallas or Philadelphia to play the winner of the NFC East.

While some may argue being a wild card benefits the Seahawks due to their 7-1 road record in 2019, playing at home is a critical advantage in the postseason. Under coach Pete Carroll, Seattle hasn't lost a home playoff game in seven tries and has lost four out of five true road playoff games.