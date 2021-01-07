Seahawks Facing Potentially Dire Depth Situation at Defensive Tackle

Throughout the season, one of the Seahawks' greatest strengths has been run defense, starting with a talented defensive tackle group headlined by Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. But as a Wild Card rematch with the Rams approaches, the team could be in a difficult spot in the trenches due to injuries.

Even when the Seahawks were giving up points and passing yards in bunches back in September and October, the defense remained stout against the run. The team has been in the top five for run defense for the majority of the season with just a few hiccups along the way and finished fifth overall in rushing yardage allowed (1,529) as well as fourth in yards per carry (3.9).

At the center of that success has been an undervalued defensive tackle group led by starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, who have each started all 16 games to this point and combined to produce 78 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Both players have also contributed as pass rushers, with Reed posting 6.5 sacks and Ford registering a career-best nine quarterback hits.

In addition, the Seahawks have been able to successfully play "Bear" fronts with a head-up nose tackle and two 3-tech defensive tackles due to the massive presence of Bryan Mone and for a brief time Damon Harrison plugging up the middle.

But as the Seahawks gear up for a Wild Card grudge match with the Rams at Lumen Field, depth suddenly looks shaky for the team in the interior defensive line. Reed exited Sunday's season finale with an oblique strain and though he practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday, his status remains uncertain for Saturday. Meanwhile, Mone went from a full participant on Tuesday to sitting out on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

This leaves Seattle in a potentially challenging position. If Reed and/or Mone can't play or attempt to play at well below 100 percent this weekend, Ford will be the only remaining healthy defensive tackle on the roster.

In regard to Reed, his absence would cost the Seahawks their best interior rusher and he wreaked havoc against the Rams only two weeks ago with a pair of sacks. On the plus side, defensive ends L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, and Jonathan Bullard all have enough size at 275-plus pounds to reduce inside and play snaps at the 3-tech role, offering some reasonable alternatives. All three players have produced as pass rushers in that capacity at times earlier this season.

However, Mone's loss would create a far bigger problem both figuratively and literally. Without the 340-pound run stuffer, Seattle doesn't have another defensive tackle on the roster currently north of 300 pounds after Harrison demanded his release less than two weeks ago. Collier, Green, and even Bullard don't have enough size to play nose tackle unless they sub in during an obvious pass rushing situation.

Since Harrison is no longer an option and instead will be enjoying a bye week with the Packers earning the No. 1 seed, the Seahawks don't have many fallback options.

Anthony Rush, who played four games for Seattle earlier this season, just got re-signed to Green Bay's practice squad and poaching him isn't on the table this late in the practice week, especially with COVID-19 protocols. Cedrick Lattimore could be elevated from the practice squad, but the undrafted rookie out of Iowa has never played in an NFL game and is better suited to play 3-tech at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds.

With three days left until kickoff, there's plenty of time for Reed and Mone to heal up enough to play on Sunday. But if either player is inactive or suffers a setback during the game, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will have his hands full trying to come up with a quality rotation given the lack of depth and size behind them.

Thursday's injury report will be telling on whether or not Reed and Mone will be ready to go. If either player sits out, that won't be a positive sign in regard to their playing status and even if both are expected to go, Lattimore will likely be brought up for game day as the only insurance option available.