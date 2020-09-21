SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Fear Bruce Irvin Suffered Torn ACL

CorbinSmithNFL

Already dealing with issues pressuring opposing quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season, the Seahawks suspect pass rush may have just become much worse.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle fears starting linebacker Bruce Irvin tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against New England. He will undergo further testing to evaluate the injured knee.

Irvin, who re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in March after spending the past four seasons with the Raiders, Falcons, and Panthers, had produced four tackles, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in two games. He seemed to be greatly enjoying his second stint with the organization that drafted him in the first round back in 2012, reuniting with coach Ken Norton Jr. and embracing a mentorship role for younger players such as Alton Robinson.

If Irvin is indeed out for the rest of the season, Seattle's biggest flaw will only be amplified losing his speed off the edge. Even with him in the lineup, the team has struggled to turn up the heat on quarterbacks through the first two games, recording just a pair of sacks and playing a key role in Matt Ryan and Cam Newton combining for over 800 passing yards.

Internally, Irvin's injury presents an opportunity for Shaquem Griffin to be promoted back to the active roster off the practice squad. The speedy former fifth-round pick spent a lot of time with the veteran during training camp and his strengths play well at the SAM linebacker spot, where he would be given opportunities to pin his ears back and rush off the edge.

Seattle may also consider playing first-round pick Jordyn Brooks in Irvin's spot, allowing the rookie the chance to receive significant playing time moving forward. Second-year linebacker Cody Barton could be in the mix as well after starting four games at the position last season, including two games in the postseason.

In regard to the snaps Irvin played at the LEO defensive end spot, the Seahawks will need to turn to fifth-round pick Alton Robinson, who has been a healthy scratch in the first two games. After a strong first training camp, he should be ready to contribute in a rotational role behind starter Benson Mayowa and also could play some at the base end spot as well.

With Irvin's status in doubt, Seattle may also revisit the free agent market, though the options are limited at this point. Veteran Clay Matthews remains unsigned and previously played for coach Pete Carroll at USC, while Jabaal Sheard has produced at least 5.0 sacks in four of the past five seasons and is available as well.

Later this afternoon, Carroll will speak with the media and may offer further updates on Irvin's injury situation. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Closing Thoughts: DK Metcalf Takes Next Step Towards Elite Status in Seahawks Week 2 Win

Stepping up to the challenge against the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Metcalf got the best of Stephon Gilmore in front of a nationally-televised audience, showing he's arrived as one of the NFL's toughest receivers to cover.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 2 Thriller Against Patriots

Coming off a convincing victory against the Falcons, the Seahawks were set for one of their toughest matchups of the season, taking on the Tom Brady-less Patriots. With the outcome coming down to one final play, a strong push by the defense helped preserve their five-point lead as the final horn sounded.

Thomas Hall10

Unheralded Heroes Emerge as Seahawks Withstand Rally by Patriots

While Russell Wilson continued to tear it up with five touchdown passes against a vaunted Patriots defense, the Seahawks wouldn't have held on for a second straight victory without several key plays from unexpected sources on Sunday night.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Survive Nail-Biter, Stay Undefeated with Goal Line Stop vs. Patriots

The Seahawks and Patriots have battled in some of the most memorable games of the past decade and Sunday's latest matchup didn't disappoint, proving to be yet another instant classic between the iconic franchises that went down to the final yard and final seconds.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks S Marquise Blair Exits with Knee Injury vs. Patriots

Now down to their third string safety, the Seahawks ruled out Blair within minutes of being helped off the field, a bad sign for the severity of his knee injury.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Ejected Following Personal Foul Penalty

Late in the first quarter, Diggs blasted Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry and flags flew from every corner of the field. After receiving a personal foul penalty, he was disqualified for the rest of the game.

CorbinSmithNFL

Phillip Dorsett, Alton Robinson Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Patriots

For a second straight week, two of Seattle's standout rookies from training camp will be healthy scratches, while Dorsett wasn't able to get healthy enough to play against his former team.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Patriots Week 2 Predictions

As legendary coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick lead their respective teams against one another, which one will snag the win? Here's our staff's picks for Week 2.

CorbinSmithNFL

The Biggest Thing Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick Have in Common

As the NFL's two oldest coaches, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick have a lot more in common than many may realize. Though they have distinctly different personalities, their success as coaches stems largely from the influence of the same source.

aryannaprasad

5 Burning Questions: What to Watch as Seahawks, Patriots Clash in Prime Time

Despite being in different conferences and only scheduled to play every four years, the Seahawks and Patriots enter Sunday's latest matchup as familiar foes with a knack for the unexpected and close finishes.

CorbinSmithNFL