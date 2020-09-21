Seahawks Fear Bruce Irvin Suffered Torn ACL

Already dealing with issues pressuring opposing quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season, the Seahawks suspect pass rush may have just become much worse.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle fears starting linebacker Bruce Irvin tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against New England. He will undergo further testing to evaluate the injured knee.

Irvin, who re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in March after spending the past four seasons with the Raiders, Falcons, and Panthers, had produced four tackles, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in two games. He seemed to be greatly enjoying his second stint with the organization that drafted him in the first round back in 2012, reuniting with coach Ken Norton Jr. and embracing a mentorship role for younger players such as Alton Robinson.

If Irvin is indeed out for the rest of the season, Seattle's biggest flaw will only be amplified losing his speed off the edge. Even with him in the lineup, the team has struggled to turn up the heat on quarterbacks through the first two games, recording just a pair of sacks and playing a key role in Matt Ryan and Cam Newton combining for over 800 passing yards.

Internally, Irvin's injury presents an opportunity for Shaquem Griffin to be promoted back to the active roster off the practice squad. The speedy former fifth-round pick spent a lot of time with the veteran during training camp and his strengths play well at the SAM linebacker spot, where he would be given opportunities to pin his ears back and rush off the edge.

Seattle may also consider playing first-round pick Jordyn Brooks in Irvin's spot, allowing the rookie the chance to receive significant playing time moving forward. Second-year linebacker Cody Barton could be in the mix as well after starting four games at the position last season, including two games in the postseason.

In regard to the snaps Irvin played at the LEO defensive end spot, the Seahawks will need to turn to fifth-round pick Alton Robinson, who has been a healthy scratch in the first two games. After a strong first training camp, he should be ready to contribute in a rotational role behind starter Benson Mayowa and also could play some at the base end spot as well.

With Irvin's status in doubt, Seattle may also revisit the free agent market, though the options are limited at this point. Veteran Clay Matthews remains unsigned and previously played for coach Pete Carroll at USC, while Jabaal Sheard has produced at least 5.0 sacks in four of the past five seasons and is available as well.

Later this afternoon, Carroll will speak with the media and may offer further updates on Irvin's injury situation. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.