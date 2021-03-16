Seahawks Free Agents Phillip Dorsett, Carlos Hyde Agree to Terms With Jaguars

Nearing the end of a wild day around the NFL, the first piece of Seahawks-related news - albeit fairly small - has come down.

It's been a relatively uneventful first day of free agency for both the Seahawks and their pool of unrestricted free agents. Yet to see their biggest available pieces - such as cornerback Shaquill Griffin, running back Chris Carson, and linebacker K.J. Wright - come off the board, Seattle has been quiet on pretty much all fronts.

They've now taken a pair of middle-tier losses, however, as running back Carlos Hyde and receiver Phillip Dorsett have reportedly agreed to terms with the Jaguars. After spending a year with the Seahawks in 2020, both now join former Seattle play-caller Brian Schottenheimer down in Duval County.

Schottenheimer, now the passing game coordinator under new Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, will hope to finally see what he can do with Dorsett after the 28-year old failed to appear in a single game for the Seahawks due to a lingering foot injury in 2020. Dorsett coming off the board this early in the offseason is a bit of a surprise and a fairly disappointing sight to see for Seattle, who were interested in reuniting with him at some point over the coming weeks.

The former 2015 first-round selection out of the University of Miami has had an underwhelming career thus far, having put up just 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns on 124 receptions in five seasons played. But his low 4.3 speed was enticing for the Seahawks last year, and was cited as playing a factor in the Jaguars' interest as well. Now he's set to catch passes from top draft prospect Trevor Lawrence, who Jacksonville is expected to select with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next month.

As for Hyde, this will be his second stint in Jacksonville after spending time with the Jaguars in 2018. An Ohio State alum, the 30-year old running back played the last two years of his collegiate career under Urban Meyer and is now reunited with his former coach nearly a decade later.

Last May, the Seahawks signed Hyde to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million after he posted north of 1,000 yards on the ground for the Texans in 2019. While he didn't provide that kind of production in the Pacific Northwest and spent time on the injury report with a trio of injuries, he was a solid rotational back who gave Seattle some insurance behind Chris Carson.

In all, Hyde averaged 4.4 yards per carry to the tune of 356 total yards with four touchdowns on the year. That was good enough to earn him a reported two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars, where he'll split time with 2020 breakout James Robinson.

It's been a wild afternoon around the NFL, but with little involvement from the Seahawks. That should change fairly soon, whether it be the departure one of their premier free agents or an addition of their own. They've been active in the offensive line market with nothing to show for it thus far and have now seen some of their offensive depth stripped away, but the worst has likely yet to come in terms of free agent losses.