SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Game Planning for Aaron Rodgers' Hard Count Mastery

Thomas Hall10

Over Aaron Rodgers’ 15 seasons in the league, the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP has mastered the art of drawing defensive players offside using a hard count during his cadence.

During the regular season, Rodgers generated four defensive offside penalties for "free plays," one lower than his total of five from the 2018 season, according to nflpenalties.com.

As expected given the home field advantage and crowd noise control that comes with it, three of those four offside infractions were induced at Lambeau Field, where the Seahawks haven't won since a 27-7 victory back in 1999.

Following Thursday’s practice, three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney detailed the type of mindset Seattle’s defensive line must play with to succeed against Rodgers’ hard count on Sunday in Green Bay.

“We have to be smart. We are in their house - we know they are going to hard count. We know that is a way that he likes to control the game, with his hard count,” Clowney discussed. “Letting the play clock going down. We just have to be smart and watch the ball. If we watch the ball, I think we will be OK.”

During the Seahawks’ 27-24 victory over the Packers back on Nov. 15, 2018, their defense wasn’t drawn offside once by Rodgers. But that Week 11 showdown took place in the friendly confines of CenturyLink Field, where opponents have to combat a boisterous crowd throughout the game.

Sharing similar thoughts to Clowney, defensive tackle Jarran Reed referenced Rodgers' ability to lure defenders offside and emphasized the need for the Seahawks to stick to their own game plan.

“We know he’s going to hard count, so we always got to watch the ball and move with the ball,” Reed explained after Thursday’s practice. “As far as getting our substitution in, we got to plan for that. We got to stick to the plan and stick to the game plan.”

Reed continued to discuss how it’ll take a complete team effort for Seattle’s defensive line to win in the trenches against Green Bay’s offensive line, which ranks first in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate.

“It’s a collective effort. All four guys being on the same page, not being any selfish type of rusher,” Reed said. “We got to be on the same page. It’s key. If one person gets out of the gap, it causes a hole for any quarterback to throw or run through.”

The Seahawks’ defense is coming off one of their best performances of the season in terms of rushing the passer, as the unit produced a season-high seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a 17-9 wild card win over the Eagles.

In order for Seattle’s defense to replicate that success against Green Bay, they’ll need another impressive performance from Clowney and for their entire defensive line to remain patient at the scrimmage line, thus preventing Rodgers from capitalizing on free play opportunities created by defenders jumping offsides for explosive pass plays.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
CorbinSmithNFL

A game that still haunts many Seahawks fans 14 years later...

Does Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Actually Struggle in Cold Weather?

CorbinSmithNFL

A couple of poor performances in frigid conditions earned Wilson a reputation as a quarterback who struggles in cold weather. But is that narrative actually true?

Locked On Seahawks (1/10/20) - Seahawks vs. Packers Preview

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will look to snap an eight-game road losing streak at Green Bay and earn its ninth road win of the 2019 season.

All 22 Review: Breaking Down Seahawks Sack Fest vs. Eagles

Matty F. Brown

After struggling to rush opposing quarterbacks all season, Seattle racked up seven sacks in a wild card win over Philadelphia. Was it a mirage or a sign of things to come heading into the next round at Green Bay?

3 Starting Linemen Remain Sidelined at Seahawks Thursday Practice

CorbinSmithNFL

With four key offensive linemen limited in some capacity during Thursday's practice, it remains unclear who will start for Seattle against Green Bay on Sunday.

Locked On Seahawks (1/9/20) - Seahawks/Packers Film Review with Matty Brown

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven film analyst Matty F. Brown joins the Locked On Seahawks podcast to share some schematic insight on the Packers and how the Seahawks match up heading into the NFC Divisional Round.

Seahawks Priming for ‘Different’ Packers Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will play Green Bay for a sixth straight season, but both teams have undergone major changes and Sunday’s divisional round will lack the same familiarity of earlier installments in the rivalry.

NFL Draft Archives: Chad Wheeler Prospect Profile

Rob Rang

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang revisits his scouting profile for tackle Chad Wheeler, who earned a promotion from Seattle’s practice squad heading into the 2019 NFC Divisional Round.

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Set to Confront Packers, Lambeau Demons in Divisional Round

Dan Viens

The Seahawks are hoping Russell Wilson can lead them to the third NFC Championship Game of his career, but he'll have to break his goose egg at Lambeau Field to do it.

DK Metcalf Not Taking Anything for Granted as Seahawks Prepare for Packers

Thomas Hall10

After nearly being forced to retire from football early due to a broken neck, Metcalf isn't taking any of his success for granted.