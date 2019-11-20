Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Ain’t Never Had a (Fri)End Like' Jadeveon Clowney

General manager John Schneider deserves Executive of the Year and has for several seasons. He’s never won it, nor has any Seahawks executive since the inception of the award in 1993.

One of his most heralded moves of this season, and maybe his entire tenure, happened in August when he traded for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks "surrendered" defensive reserves Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo, who have combined to produce five total tackles in zero starts, and a third-round draft pick to the Texans for Clowney’s services.

In light of the wildly popular streaming service Disney+ being released, John Schneider has found a diamond in the rough (the rough waters being the Texans’ dismal offseason) as was Aladdin, and Schneider “ain’t never had a friend” like Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney was a genie last Monday night in Santa Clara, granting three wishes to the Seahawks’ coaching staff and fans. Their biggest wish heading into that critical prime time NFC West matchup against the undefeated 49ers was to finally provide a respectable pass rush.

Wish number one granted.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is probably still having nightmares about Clowney and his imposing 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame and lightning quick reflexes. He may have spent more time in the backfield than he did on the line of scrimmage by the time Jason Myers' game-winning kick sailed through the uprights in overtime.

Clowney worked his magic against San Francisco's offensive line to the tune of five tackles, five quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble and of course a fumble recovery that resulted in a game-changing return for a touchdown.

In that fumble recovery, Clowney granted another wish finally putting some points on the board for the Seahawks. At that point in the game, San Francisco was up 10-0 and Seattle’s offensive had done next to nothing. A potential blowout looked to be on the horizon and getting seven points on the board with a defensive score was instrumental to Seattle's comeback bid.

As genies do, Clowney granted a third wish, giving the Seahawks hope this was a turning point for him individually and, with a daunting schedule still ahead, the Seahawks can muster enough of a pass rush to not only make the playoffs, but be a legitimate contender in January.

I don’t think Schneider would have minded had Clowney danced into his office after this game singing a familiar tune.

It’s true, Schneider has never had a friend, or a (defensive) end, like Clowney in his time in Seattle. Frankly, quarterback Russell Wilson and company needed a friend on Monday night after getting shut down during the first half.

Sure, the Seahawks have boasted top-notch defensive lineman and pass rushers like Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, who combined to play in four Pro Bowls. However, Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler by himself and trending towards his fourth. Plus, neither Bennett nor Avril possessed the elite athleticism and unblockability Clowney has exhibited on a consistent basis.

It seemed as if Clowney snapped his fingers, twirled his hands, and made magic happen on Monday night. Only someone of superior, cosmic powers could make six-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley look the way he did against Clowney.

With Seattle still traveling to Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Carolina while also still playing the 8-3 Vikings and 49ers once again, Schneider, Pete Carroll and Ken Norton Jr. will have to rub that lamp again and summon the all-powerful Clowney to lead them to their first NFC West title since 2016.