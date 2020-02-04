SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks in Prime Position to Improve, Retake NFC West This Offseason

Nick Lee

With the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror, it’s time for the Seahawks and all 31 other teams to look ahead to the NFL offseason, which includes free agency and the draft.

It’s important to know your enemies. The NFC West should be considered one of the toughest divisions in football. The 49ers were a quarter away from winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks won 11 regular season games and a road playoff game, the Rams are just a year removed from a Super Bowl loss of their own, and the Cardinals seem to be poised for a big jump in 2020.

Taking a look at the situations of the teams in the NFC West will help paint a picture of how Seattle will stack up against its rivals moving forward into next fall.

First, let’s look at salary cap space.

The Cardinals boast the most cap space in the division at $53.7 million, the 10th-most in the NFL, with the Seahawks just behind them in 11th place with $50.8 million. Both of these teams are in a position to spend big in free agency if they so choose, which includes retaining their own players whose contracts have expired.

For the Cardinals, that may mean re-signing one of their departing starting offensive linemen, as left tackle D.J. Humphries and center A.Q. Shipley are scheduled to both hit the market. They are also set to lose their most successful running back of 2019 in Kenyan Drake barring an extension.

For Seattle, the mission is clear: bring back Jadeveon Clowney at (almost) any cost. The Seahawks would also hate to see Jarran Reed and tackles George Fant and Germain Ifedi go, though re-signing all of those players will be tricky and expensive.

There is a large gap between the spacious cap room of the Cardinals and Seahawks and the other two teams in the NFC West. The Rams are under the weight of Jared Goff’s large contract as well as Todd Gurley and only have $14.7 million in free space.

Los Angeles will most certainly lose Dante Fowler Jr., Michael Brockers, and Cory Littleton to free agency. All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his is not retiring and hopes to return, but he is currently without a contract. 

The 49ers are in a similar situation in large part due to the contract of their Super Bowl-losing quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, as they have just $13.9 million of space available.

Safety Jimmie Ward's contract will expire, leaving a big hole in the back of San Francisco's secondary. Up front, Arik Armstead and his team-leading 10.0 sacks also will likely depart unless cap space is created to keep him.

While the Rams and 49ers have the least amount of cap space, naturally, they have the fewest starters scheduled to hit the market. The Cardinals have 11 starters who will be free agents, while the Seahawks could lose up to eight starters.

Comparatively, the Rams and 49ers have six and five starters potentially departing respectively.

Now, let's peer forward to the draft, where Seattle again appears to have an advantage.

The Cardinals seem set to upgrade their roster the most, with the highest amount of cap space in the division and, as of now, six draft picks in the 2020 Draft in April. Arizona is going to be pesky and dangerous next season. 

The Seahawks boast eight draft picks, the most in the division. Along with a healthy amount of cap space, Seattle is also in great position to upgrade an already strong team. Not many 11-win squads are in as optimal of a situation as Seattle is to get even better.

One could argue the Seahawks have a chance to take control of this division with a strong offseason. They have more firepower through draft capital and financial flexibility to upgrade than the defending NFC champion 49ers. 

The Rams are all of a sudden caught in the middle, with big contracts weighing them down and not a lot of draft capital or cap space to improve the roster.

Overall, the Seahawks should feel good about their opportunity to get better before the 2020 season. And they better take advantage, as the NFC West should be even tighter and deeper when the new season kicks off in September.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: EDGE Defender

Seattle hopes to re-sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney, but adding additional edge rushers will be important for a team that finished second-to-last in the NFL in sacks in 2019.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

With plenty of uncertainty at the tight end position heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are looking into potentially signing Olsen, who would add another reliable receiving weapon to the offensive arsenal.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

Locked On Seahawks (2/4/20) - Examining Greg Olsen's Potential Fit in Seattle

Since announcing he was parting ways with the Panthers, Olsen has been linked to the Seahawks. Is he the right fit?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Staff Predicts Super Bowl LIV Winner

One of the NFL's best offenses will battle one of the league's elite defenses in Miami. Who will snag the coveted Lombardi Trophy?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Position Review: Russell Wilson Ascends to Elite Status

Coming off one of his best, if not the best, season of his NFL career, Wilson will continue to find ways to improve as the Seahawks remain set at the quarterback position.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Questions Seahawks Must Answer This Offseason

As long as Russell Wilson is under center, Seattle's title window will stay open. But to win the Super Bowl in 2020, the organization must address several key issues, including fixing a dormant pass rush.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Predicting the Seahawks Next Hall of Famer

Seattle had plenty of star power on its roster over the past two decades, but after Steve Hutchinson’s election as part of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, it might be a while before another Seahawk makes it to Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (2/3/20) - Could Seattle Target Center with First Round Pick?

The future of the center position remains in flux for Seattle. Could a member of LSU's national championship team be the long-term answer?

CorbinSmithNFL

Clowney to be paid like he got 20 sacks last year? Woof... that's a lot of money. https://sports.yahoo.com/ian-rapoport-discusses-odds-seahawks-192829095.html

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

A five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Hutchinson earned his rightful place among football royalty and will be inducted to Canton in August.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88