Seahawks K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner Remain Star Wars-Worthy Tandem

We all know that unsung hero. The guy or gal that doesn’t get the credit they deserve, despite always being there by their companion’s side, through thick and thin.

Han Solo, of the Star Wars universe, always had a trusted friend at his side in the beloved Wookie Chewbacca.

Solo himself is a savvy, useful warrior and captain, but his character is enhanced by the presence of that faithful “walking carpet.”

“Chewy” is a mighty warrior who is fiercely loyal. His brute strength, battle tactics, and destructive weapon, his bowcaster, make him a formidable opponent.

Bobby Wagner is the true hero of the Seahawks defense, and has been since the peak days of the Legion of Boom ended. He deserves the accolades, the credit, and the recognition that comes from being one of the best linebackers in football. Like Solo, he is showered with money and praise.

He has built a Hall of Fame resume in his eight seasons in Seattle. He amassed at least 130 tackles in seven of those eight years. He is now a six-time Pro Bowler and has been selected as an All-Pro four times.

Through all of the things that the Seahawks defense has been through, from being one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history with a Super Bowl championship, to the crumbling of a dynasty in a not-so-graceful fashion, Wagner endured it well. All the while, right by his side, only speaking when he has to, and not making waves while other teammates created tsunamis in the locker room, was K.J. Wright.

Wright, much like Chewy, is a fierce warrior with or without his “Han Solo.” In six of the last seven years, Wright has eclipsed 100 tackles, right beside the tackling machine that is Wagner. He deserved to be a Pro Bowler this season as well, with a remarkable bounce-back year after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign.

Wagner and Wright together make an unstoppable duo. Combined, they have made almost 2,000 tackles in Seattle. One of Chewy’s best traits is his loyalty. Wright could have left after the 2018 season, but returned on a two-year deal and has been a model Seahawk on and off the field.

Wright does not get the credit he deserves. He has been so steady and consistent, that he rarely gets the acclamation that Wagner commands.

Mystifyingly, Wright has only been to one Pro Bowl in his nine seasons in Seattle. He has a strong resume for a selection this season, but it looks like it may go unnoticed once more, with Pro Bowl rosters being announced Tuesday evening and Wright nowhere in sight.

Wright and Wagner go together perfectly just like Han and Chewy. They are their own person with different skills in the repertoire, but complement each other well.

Wagner and Wright don’t zoom across the galaxy in the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy,” the Millennium Falcon. They don’t need spaceships to get where they are going, which is to the line of scrimmage to meet a poor, unsuspecting ball-carrier.

Their best qualities are their loyalty and leadership. Bobby is the heart and soul of the defense while Wright does his job, not needing the validation of the world. He quietly plays his part.

Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin explained how valuable Wright is to Seattle’s culture.

“K.J. is a rock. He's always been a rock. He's been one of those pillars you look toward in the locker room.”

Wright is having one of his best seasons yet, capped by his two-interception performance in Sunday’s win in Carolina. He is 17 tackles away from his career high with two games remaining and already has set career-bests in interceptions and passes defensed.

Whether it’s with a powerful bowcaster or arms, helmet, and shoulder pads, every Han Solo needs his Chewy.

The Seahawks march on to the playoffs and perhaps a division championship with the world singing the praises of Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks universe’s favorite swashbuckling captain.

K.J. Wright is there faithfully playing by his side, making Bobby Wagner look even better with little or no praise left for himself.

And the universe is better for him.