August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven Leaves Preseason Game Versus Broncos With Knee Injury

Seattle's already thin depth at linebacker takes a significant hit.
Author:
Publish date:

Before a down was played on Saturday night, the Seahawks lost a key player to injury: linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven.

After DeeJay Dallas opted not to return the game's opening kickoff, Burr-Kirven was shoved by a Denver player and awkwardly landed on his left leg. He went down to the ground immediately and was carted off the field. The Seahawks ruled him out of the game with a knee injury shortly thereafter.

Taken by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Burr-Kirven has had an impressive camp and preseason thus far. Starting at middle linebacker against the Raiders last weekend, the University of Washington alum recorded a team-high 12 combined tackles.

Over his first two years in the NFL, Burr-Kirven has been a core special teams player for the Seahawks. In limited defensive snaps, he's registered 16 combined tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble.

No further details have been given about the extent of Burr-Kirven's injury. 

USATSI_15397345
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven Leaves Preseason Game Versus Broncos With Knee Injury

USATSI_13178264
Game Day

Analysis: 6 Predictions For Seahawks' Preseason Showdown With Broncos

USATSI_13178546
Game Day

5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks Home Preseason Opener vs. Broncos

USATSI_16569849
GM Report

Shane Waldron's Strike Play Action Concept

USATSI_16566451
Seahawks News

Ahead of Second Preseason Showcase, 'Versatile' Cody Thompson Winning Over Seahawks

USATSI_16567198
Game Day

Four-by-Four: Eight Plays From Seahawks' Preseason Opener You Should Care About

Ethan Pocic
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Updates Seahawks Injury Situation Ahead of Preseason Tilt vs. Broncos

Screenshot_20210820-085540_Motion photo viewer
Seahawks News

Rise and Shine: D'Wayne Eskridge Adjusting to Early Wake-Up Calls, Working Out With Russell Wilson