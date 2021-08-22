Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven Leaves Preseason Game Versus Broncos With Knee Injury

Before a down was played on Saturday night, the Seahawks lost a key player to injury: linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven.

After DeeJay Dallas opted not to return the game's opening kickoff, Burr-Kirven was shoved by a Denver player and awkwardly landed on his left leg. He went down to the ground immediately and was carted off the field. The Seahawks ruled him out of the game with a knee injury shortly thereafter.

Taken by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Burr-Kirven has had an impressive camp and preseason thus far. Starting at middle linebacker against the Raiders last weekend, the University of Washington alum recorded a team-high 12 combined tackles.

Over his first two years in the NFL, Burr-Kirven has been a core special teams player for the Seahawks. In limited defensive snaps, he's registered 16 combined tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble.

No further details have been given about the extent of Burr-Kirven's injury.