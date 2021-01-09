Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Enters Rarified Air, Earns Sixth First-Team All-Pro Nod

If there was any question about where Wagner stacks up historically with premier linebackers from earlier eras, his latest honor further cements his status as the best of his generation and one of the best to ever play the game.

Coming off another outstanding campaign manning the middle of the defense, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the sixth consecutive season.

Wagner, 30, made history in December by surpassing the 100-tackle mark for the ninth straight season for Seattle, joining Keith Brooking and London Fletcher as the only players to accomplish the feat since 2000. Along with 138 combined tackles, he generated 3.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 16 starts, remaining a linchpin for coach Pete Carroll's defense.

In coverage, Wagner allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 64.2 percent of their passes against him for 9.4 yards per completion - his lowest total since 2016 - and an 88.9 rating. He produced eight passes defensed and received an 83.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the second-highest in the league behind only Fred Warner, who was also selected to the All-Pro squad.

With his latest selection, Wagner joined an exclusive group as just the 11th linebacker in NFL history to receive First-Team All-Pro honors six or more times. All 10 of the other players, including Ray Lewis, Lawrence Taylor, and Junior Seau, have been inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Taylor, Joe Schmidt, and Bill George lead the pack with eight selections apiece.

Considering the company he now keeps, Wagner might as well get fitted for his gold jacket now. And whoever paints the golden busts would be wise to get a head start for whenever the best linebacker from his generation decides to hang up his cleats.

Along with Wagner, receiver DK Metcalf and safety Jamal Adams earned Second-Team All-Pro selections, making the Seahawks well-represented following a 12-win season that culminated in an NFC West division title. Metcalf was named an All-Pro for the first time, while Adams received a Second-Team selection for the second time in his career.

Emerging as one of the best young receivers in the NFL, Metcalf broke Steve Largent's single-season franchise record with 1,303 yards and tied Tyler Lockett to lead Seattle with 10 touchdown receptions. After catching 59 passes as a rookie, he wrapped up his sophomore season with 83 receptions and eclipsed 100 receiving yards in five different games, including a career-high 177 receiving yards against Philadelphia in Week 12.

Though drops remained a struggle at times for Metcalf, he improved his catch rate by nearly six percent and caught 63 first down receptions while starting all 16 games.

As for Adams, despite missing four games with a groin injury, the star safety proved well worth the investment the Seahawks made when they traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Jets to acquire him in July.

Demonstrating his rare skill set for the position and bringing contagious energy to the defense, Adams managed to break Adrian Wilson's record for sacks by a defensive back in just 10 games, finishing with a career-high 9.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. In addition, he finished third on the team behind Wagner and K.J. Wright with 83 combined tackles and forced one fumble.