Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, QB Russell Wilson Garner All-Pro Honors

With the regular season concluded, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson were announced as selections for the Associated Press All-Pro teams on Thursday.

Earning his fourth consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection and fifth overall, Wagner surpassed Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones for the most selections in franchise history. After being shut out during the first seven seasons of his career, Wilson finally broke through with a Second-Team All-Pro selection behind Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Continuing to play at an elite level, Wagner finished his eighth NFL season with a league-high 159 combined tackles and established a new team record for career tackles. He also produced 3.0 sacks, his highest total since 2016, along with six passes defensed, one forced fumble, and seven tackles for loss.

Wagner's latest All-Pro selection puts a bow on one heck of a decade for the star linebacker, who finished the 2010s with the most combined tackles in the league.

Enjoying one of his finest seasons under center, Wilson ranked among league leaders in passing yardage (4,110), passing touchdowns (31), passer rating (106.3). Completing 66.1 percent of his passes, he threw a career-low five interceptions, finishing second in the NFL behind only Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson also remained a threat on the ground, rushing for 342 yards and three touchdowns while using his mobility to extend plays as a passer as well. He finished with a league-high four fourth quarter comebacks and orchestrated five game-winning drives for the playoff-bound Seahawks.

With his selection, Wilson becomes the second Seahawks quarterback in franchise history to garner All-Pro recognition. Back in 1978, Jim Zorn was also a Second-Team selection by the AP.