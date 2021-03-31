Seahawks Lock Down WR Tyler Lockett With Four-Year Extension

After some mild speculation that receiver Tyler Lockett could be traded to free up salary cap space this offseason, the Seahawks have squashed any potential departure by awarding the 2015 third-round selection with a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $37 million guaranteed, though structuring has yet to be reported at this time.

While unconfirmed, Lockett's 2021 cap hit number of $14.9 million will likely be reduced with this new deal. With just a little over half of the money guaranteed, it would also appear there are likely voidable years involved to help spread the cap hit over future years, much like Seattle has done with other recent contracts.

Lockett, 29, was entering the final year of a three-year, $31.8 million extension. As star wideout DK Metcalf gets set to negotiate an extension of his own next season, the Seahawks have seemingly opted to heavily invest in both of their top pass-catchers—an outcome once thought to be unlikely.

Last year, Lockett set the Seahawks' single-season record for receptions with 100. In his six years in the league thus far, he's caught 376 passes for 4,892 and 37 touchdowns. Since the retirement of Doug Baldwin, he's become one of Russell Wilson's most dependable and favorite targets in the quarterback's career.

With Lockett in tow, Seattle continues to reaffirm its commitment to building - and maintaining - an offense tailored to Wilson's needs. This offseason, they've most notably acquired a new left guard in Gabe Jackson, tight end Gerald Everett, and re-signed running back Chris Carson. Wilson appears to be very excited by the news of Lockett's extension, taking to Twitter almost immediately after the news broke to congratulate his longtime teammate:

Although there's still work to be done in the Seahawks' receiving corps behind Lockett and Metcalf, they've now afforded themselves some clarity at the position moving forward.