Seahawks Lose Veteran DT Al Woods to Jaguars

For the second time in less than a week, the Seahawks lost a key contributor along their defensive line in free agency.

After one season in Seattle, veteran defensive tackle Al Woods has agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a one-year, $2.75 million contract. The signing was initially reported by his agency Sports Trust Advisors.

Woods, who turns 33 on Wednesday, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks last May and wound up becoming one of the team's best free agent additions. After Jarran Reed received a six-game suspension to open the season, the 330-pound defender filled in admirably as a starter alongside Poona Ford, producing 16 tackles and a fumble recovery during that span.

Defensive tackle prospects Ross Blacklock, Justin Madubuike, and Leki Fotu speak at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Even after Reed returned to action, Woods remained disruptive, proving to be a vital part of Seattle's run defense in a rotational role. Unfortunately, his season came to a crashing end after a Week 15 loss in Los Angeles when he received a suspension of his own for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

Appearing in 14 games with five total starts, Woods wrapped up the year with 32 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. He's previously played for the Buccaneers, Steelers, Titans, and Colts.

Woods joins Quinton Jefferson, who signed with the Bills last Thursday, as the latest Seahawks defensive lineman to flee for another team. These departures have created two significant losses for the team to fill either with an outside free agent or a draft choice in April.

As he did signing Woods last year, look for general manager John Schneider to try and replace him with another capable, affordable veteran on a short-term deal at some point later this offseason.