Seahawks 'Love the Style' of Rookie RB Travis Homer

After receiving just one carry through the first 13 games of the season, sixth-round draft choice Travis Homer has become a critical part of Seattle’s rushing attack heading into postseason play.

Due to season-ending injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and C. J. Prosise, Homer has now taken the reins as Seattle’s most reliable running back. Earning his first career start in the season finale against the 49ers, the Miami graduate led Seattle in rushing yards (62) and finished second in carries (10) to fan favorite icon Marshawn Lynch.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, coach Pete Carroll discussed what impressed him about Homer in his first start and how the first-year running back’s outstanding effort level played a major factor in the game.

“He’s got a really good style, attitude about running the ball. He’s just downhill and gives you everything he’s got that suddenness really is an asset,” Carroll explained. “We love the way he plays. Love the style of his play.”

Based on Homer’s performance during practices this season, Carroll and the Seahawks coaching staff weren’t shocked by the impressive showing from their rookie running back against a talented 49ers defense.

As Carroll mentioned during his press conference, Homer has always showcased his speed and quickness whenever he steps out onto the field.

“He’s never been anything but full speed. He’s 1,000 percent every time he gets the ball in his hands or chases a punt or whatever he does on special teams,” Carroll detailed. "He’s been really true to who he is, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was good to see him be effective and have an affect on the game in a positive way.”

Before Seattle’s Week 15 matchup in Carolina, Homer had exclusively been used on special teams. Due to injuries, the Seahawks were forced to throw him into the fire out of necessity and needed him to fill the void without Carson and Penny available.

Carroll further attributed Homer’s success this past Sunday to his impressive performance with the Seahawks’ special teams squad, noting the consistency he's displayed throughout the season has now given him the confidence to thrive in his new role on offense.

“I can’t say it enough how he has been so consistent since the day he stepped on the field for us. This is all we’ve ever seen of the guy,” Carroll said. “The special teams has given him the confidence. He runs the punt team, which is a big responsibility for a first-year guy to have. That’s because he’s so diligent and confident and special in his manner. Everything is just pointing to the positive.”

With Seattle slated to travel to Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs, they’ll need to be successful with their running game for their offense to succeed on the road again, especially if weather becomes a factor as it did the first time these teams met in November.

However, accomplishing that feat won’t be easy against an Eagles defensive line led by Fletcher Cox and Vinny Curry, as their defense allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game (90.1) this season, according to NFL.com.

While it'll be a difficult task for Homer and Lynch to accomplish, the Seahawks will require another outstanding performance from their new thunder and lightning package this Sunday to advance to the divisional round.