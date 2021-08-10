Seahawks Make Pair of 90-Man Roster Swaps

The Seahawks continue to shuffle the deck with a preseason date against the Raiders coming up on Saturday.

Entering the third week of training camp and gearing up for their preseason opener, the Seahawks made a pair of roster moves prior to Tuesday's practice, signing receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams and offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil.

In corresponding moves to create spots on the 90-man roster, the team waived receiver Darece Roberson and tight end Michael Jacobson.

Ratliff-Williams signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2019, but was cut out of camp and made his way to the Raiders on a reserve/future contract. Cut by Las Vegas in August of 2020, the former high school quarterback has finally found a new opportunity in Seattle. In college, Ratliff-Williams registered 1,380 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 80 career receptions and returned kickoffs to the tune of 1,631 yards and two scores.

Bouncing around between the Raiders, Cowboys and Falcons, McNeil gives the Seahawks some much-needed depth along their offensive line with tackles Jamarco Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi and Tommy Champion all nursing injuries. The Louisville product signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and did not have a team in 2020.

As for those that were cut: Jacobson, a 6-foot-9 former basketball player at Iowa State, signed with the team after impressing in workouts last week. He was the tallest player on the roster and, as such, he quickly caught the attention of those in attendance at training camp.

Roberson seemingly signed with the team as a hedge for rookie receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list with a big toe injury, particularly for his background as a kick returner. However, the team instead prefers Ratliff-Williams, who boasts bigger collegiate production at a higher level of the sport.