Seahawks Not Expected to Move L.J. Collier Prior to Trade Deadline

With the deadline quickly approaching, Seattle isn't expected to make any moves, instead choosing to hold onto Collier without the right offer coming from a potential suitor.

While other NFL teams were active leading up to the November 2 trade deadline, the Seahawks are expected to sit pat and not making any moves before 4 PM ET.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Seattle did explore the possibility of trading defensive end L.J. Collier, speaking with multiple teams over the past several weeks. However, those discussions didn't yield any worthwhile offers from prospective suitors and he's expected to remain on the roster after the deadline passes.

Collier, 26, rebounded from a challenging rookie season to start all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2020, producing 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hits. But after an underwhelming preseason, the 2018 first-round pick has only dressed for two games this year and been deactivated as a healthy scratch six times with the team choosing to play Robert Nkemdiche instead. Playing only 39 defensive snaps so far this season, he has registered a single solo tackle and two quarterback hits.

When asked last week about how Collier has responded to not being active, coach Pete Carroll said the player has understandably been frustrated by the situation. But Seattle has opted to go with bigger players at defensive tackle and the team has enough depth at defensive end that he's been the odd man out most weeks.

“He’s frustrated like he should be and like you would expect, he wants to play," Carroll said. "He practices really hard every day and has a great attitude about it but everybody is here to play, not watch. It’s hard on him.”

If the Seahawks hoped to drum up offers for Collier, they deployed a bizarre strategy to try to make it happen. While not playing him prevented him from suffering an injury, choosing to deactivate him also prevented him from putting quality play on film to draw interest from other teams.

With Collier not being traded elsewhere before the deadline for draft compensation, the Seahawks aren't expected to release him. The player hasn't requested his release to this point and given his versatility, he's only one injury away from being back in the defensive line rotation at multiple positions.

In regard to Seattle's lack of activity on other fronts before the deadline, general manager John Schneider worked the phones looking for opportunities, but nothing evolved past the initial discussion stage. The team's lack of draft picks as well as lack of valued assets made available for trade prevented any deals from coming to fruition.

Sitting in last place in the NFC West with a 3-5 record, Schneider found himself in no man's land with the Seahawks not being an aggressive buyer but also not being out of the playoff hunt yet. As a result, the team will head into their bye week maintaining status quo without any notable moves to shake up the roster and bank on the return of injured quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Chris Carson, and receiver Dee Eskridge being post-deadline additions instead.