Seahawks Offensive Line Back at Full Strength Just in Time for Postseason

Shuffling lineups throughout the season due to numerous injuries up front, the Seahawks have held things together quite well along the offensive line. But the return of Shell and Iupati couldn't possibly come at a better time for an offense that has scored 20 or less points in three of the past five games.

When the Seahawks take the field for Saturday's Wild Card rematch against the Rams, barring unforeseen setbacks in the next few days, the team will have all five of their starting offensive linemen available for the first time since Week 14.

Officially activated from the COVID-19/reserve list and fully recovered from a high ankle sprain that ultimately cost him four games, right tackle Brandon Shell should be back in the starting lineup for the first time since a 40-3 win over the Jets last month. Meanwhile, after missing a pair of games with a stinger, left guard Mike Iupati should also be back in the fold just in time for the postseason after being held out of the season finale last weekend.

"Both those guys have been solid performers for us," coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. "They have the most experience over the guys that have been playing. That should help the guys next to them. Both those guys are starters for a reason, so we're happy to have them back. Looks great to see those guys in the huddle."

It's been a long road back to "stability" up front, as Carroll indicated on Tuesday. Seattle has juggled numerous offensive line combinations throughout the season, particularly in the second half when the projected starting five has only started once together in the past 10 games. While backups such as Jordan Simmons, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Kyle Fuller have filled in admirably with Ethan Pocic, Shell, and Iupati each missing at least two games, the results have shown on the field.

The Seahawks opened the season red-hot offensively, scoring at least 31 points in each of their first four games and six of their first seven games overall. Russell Wilson was on pace to break Peyton Manning's single-season passing touchdown record and the team was flying high with a 6-1 start atop the NFC West.

But trouble started brewing in Week 9 when Seattle traveled to Orchard Park, New York to battle the upstart Buffalo Bills. The team lost 44-34 as Wilson was picked off twice and lost a pair of fumbles while getting battered absorbing 6.0 sacks and 17 total quarterback hits on the afternoon.

The following week, the Seahawks again struggled offensively against the Rams in Los Angeles, as Wilson threw two more interceptions and lost another fumble in a 23-16 defeat. Without Pocic and Iupati available in the interior, the star quarterback again was under heavy duress, though several of the six sacks he took weren't on the offensive line and he simply held onto the ball too long.

As the second half of the schedule progressed, Seattle returned to its winning ways, going 6-1 in the final seven games to capture an NFC West title and earn the No. 3 seed in the NFC. But Wilson and the offense haven't come close to replicating the success they experienced earlier in the season and some of the regression may ride on the health of the offensive line.

With Shell missing five of the past six games and Iupati being sidelined for six games due to multiple injuries, the Seahawks have played a grand total of one game since early October with all five of their starters in the lineup. For the season, at least one starter has been out in 11 out of 16 games and the statistical differences compared to the five games with all five starters available are startling.

When Seattle has had Duane Brown, Shell, rookie Damien Lewis, Pocic, and Iupati in the starting lineup together this year, the team has gone 5-0 and scored 36.4 points per game. Wilson has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just three interceptions - which equates to roughly a 5:1 ratio - while the front line has allowed 2.4 sacks per game in those contests.

In the 11 games where at least one starter didn't play on the offensive line, however, the numbers look dramatically different. The Seahawks have gone 7-4 in those contests, averaging 25.2 points per game, an 11-point decrease. Wilson has been sacked nearly a full sack more per game (3.3) and has thrown 20 touchdowns compared to 10 picks, a 2:1 ratio.

It wouldn't be fair at all to pin all - or even most - of these struggles on the offensive line. Defensives have made adjustments as the season has progressed, playing more two-deep safety looks and scheming to take away Seattle's downfield passing game. Playing against top-five defenses each of the final three games, Seattle has also placed more emphasis on running the football recently. Wilson has thrown nearly five passes per game less in the final eight games compared to the first eight games on the schedule.

On his own accord, Wilson has had his share of issues being gun-shy at times and not hitting hot receivers when opponents have brought extra pressure via the blitz. After throwing 28 touchdowns in the first eight games, he cooled off tremendously with just 12 touchdowns in the final eight games. During that span, his completion rate dipped five percent and he averaged more than 100 passing yards less per game, further illustrating the diminished explosive plays.

Keeping all those factors in mind, the Seahawks second half offensive woes can't be blamed on any one particular issue. In the trenches, Ogbuehi has played well over the last three weeks against stout defensive fronts, while Simmons has had a strong season with six starts at left guard. The offensive line has held together quite well given all of the durability issues and resulting game of musical chairs each week.

But heading into the playoffs, there's no question having Shell and Iupati back in the lineup will provide a major boost for the front line. Even if pass protection is only slightly improved by their respective returns, that could be the only difference necessary for Wilson and the offense to rediscover their first half form, which remains vital to Seattle's chances of making a Super Bowl run this month.