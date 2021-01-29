Seahawks Officially Announce Shane Waldron, Andy Dickerson Hires

The Seahawks officially have their new offensive and run game coordinators for the 2021 season. After reports trickled down over the last few days, Seattle has finally made a formal announcement welcoming former Rams coaches Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson to the staff.

Waldron, who served as the Rams' passing game coordinator from 2018-2020, will replace Brian Schottenheimer as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in hopes of turning around an offense that faltered towards the end of last season. Dickerson, on the other hand, will take over as the team's run game coordinator after nine years as Los Angeles/St. Louis' assistant offensive line coach, subbing in for Brennan Carroll who departed Seattle to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the University of Arizona.

In the team's official statement on the hirings, head coach Pete Carroll sounded as fired-up about the move as ever.

"We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks. His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us."

Under Sean McVay, Waldron helped see Jared Goff and the Rams' offense to a Super Bowl appearance and two straight years in the top five in passing yards per game in the NFL. In Waldron's three years as the passing game coordinator, Goff tossed 72 touchdowns to the tune of 13,278 yards and a 64.9 percent completion rate.

As for Dickerson, who's taking on his biggest role yet in the NFL with the Seahawks, Carroll was equally as ecstatic.

"We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator. He has worked with Shane [Waldron] for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process. They, together with our staff, will work to capture the many strengths we have developed over the years and expand the explosive ability that Russell [Wilson] and crew have afforded us."

As Carroll alluded to, the continuity between Dickerson and Waldron will be huge for both coaches as they head into an unfamiliar environment together. Right out of the gate they'll be tasked with finding new, creative ways to succeed in the passing game and emphasize the run more, per Carroll's stated desires from the end of the season.

After an extensive search that saw the Seahawks linked to more than 10 potential offensive coordinator candidates over the past few weeks, Seattle can now put its focus on an important free agency period and upcoming draft.