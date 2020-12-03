SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Optimistic Carlos Dunlap Won't Miss Time With Foot Injury

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite exiting Monday's 23-17 win over the Eagles with a sore foot and undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, the Seahawks remain hopeful defensive end Carlos Dunlap won't wind up missing any games.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll didn't provide many specifics on Dunlap's injury or MRI results. But though the player was listed as a non-participant on the first practice report of the week, he sounded optimistic about the veteran being available against the Giants on Sunday.

"There's a little something going on, but nothing serious and so we just need to see how he goes and handles the week," Carroll said. "I can't tell you how he'll be on game day yet, but we're hopeful and he's hopeful he'll be able to play."

Since being acquired from Cincinnati last month, Dunlap has been a catalyst for Seattle's impressive defensive turnaround. Starting each of the past four games, he's produced 4.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss.

But Dunlap's impact has gone beyond his individual production, as the team has racked up 19.0 sacks since his arrival, pushing the Seahawks into the top 10 in the NFL. As a result of the much-improved pass rush as well as better secondary play, they've held opponents to 44 total points in the past 12 quarters.

Away from Dunlap, cornerback Tre Flowers came out of Monday's victory dealing with a mild hamstring strain and also was listed as out on Seattle's initial injury report. Carroll didn't sound overly concerned about his status, but did say the team would have to "see how he is."

If Flowers somehow isn't able to return and can't play this weekend, the Seahawks won't be able to turn to Quinton Dunbar just yet. The veteran cornerback must remain on injured reserve for at least one more week and won't be eligible to play in Week 13.

With that said, per Carroll, Dunbar has an excellent chance of being ready to return from a knee injury once he's eligible for activation next week.

"He's got to wait one more week before he can come back, will be back and I think he's going to be ready to do that. I think from the way things are going he's got a chance."

In other disclosed injury news, Carroll still didn't have a definitive answer for when running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end Darrell Taylor would return to practice. The two players remain on the PUP list and Non-Football Injury list respectively and have been sidelined since the start of training camp recovering from offseason surgeries.

Closing in on a return from a torn ACL, Penny still sounds like he has the best chance to be back on the practice field this week.

"Rashaad's getting real close to doing some stuff," Carroll clarified. "So I'm excited to see if it's going to be these next couple days or next Monday but, we're right there for Rashaad to jump back in here."

In regard to Taylor, Carroll indicated the Seahawks likely won't have a clear idea on his impending return until the end of the week. The second-round pick out of Tennessee has had numerous setbacks trying to bounce back from surgery to repair a stress fracture, but it doesn't sound like that's a problem now.

"He didn't have a setback," Carroll explained. "But there was a point there where they wanted to clarify what's going to happen when he does come back. So we went back to the docs and he's got a couple interviews this week to clear the air on where we're going. We got him as far as we could take him at this point and now he's looking for final assurance that he's doing the right thing and all that."

Carroll didn't provide updates on tackle Brandon Shell or running back Travis Homer, who both were estimated to be out if the Seahawks practice in full on Wednesday. It remains unclear if either player will be available after missing Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks vs. Eagles Week 12 Predictions

Aiming for sole possession of first place in the NFC West, will Russell Wilson and the Seahawks find a way to win their seventh straight against the Eagles on Monday Night Football?

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Extremely Pleased with Seahawks Season-Long Consistency on Special Teams

Despite the lack of attention received up to this point, Seattle's special teams unit has performed far beyond expectations this season and it'll be critical for them to continue producing consistently in the ever-so-important third phase of the game.

Thomas Hall10

Shaquill Griffin: 'Energy is Different' as Seahawks' Secondary Develops Chemistry, Trust

Playing with three out of four projected starters in the secondary for the first time since Week 9, Seattle held Philadelphia to 215 passing yards and 17 points in a dominant effort on the road. The key? For Griffin, it all boils down to chemistry in the defensive backfield.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks' Poona Ford Evolving Into One of NFL's Best Defensive Tackles

Already a stout run defender in the trenches, Ford has elevated his game to another level in his third NFL season by becoming a consistently productive interior pass rusher for Seattle, quickly developing into an elite talent at the position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams Finally Arrives as Seahawks' Agent of Chaos

Known for his rare pass rushing skills and penchant for creating havoc at the safety position, the Seahawks believed they landed a one-of-a-kind defensive weapon when they traded for Jamal Adams. Finally, after a pair of injuries, the former All-Pro is living up to the hype leading a surging defense.

Nick Lee

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 23-17 Victory Over Eagles

While it wasn't always pretty, Seattle eked out a six-point road win in Philadelphia to improve to 8-3 on the season. After re-watching the game, which players stood out in the victory?

CorbinSmithNFL

DK Metcalf, Seahawks Achieve Numerous Milestones in Monday Night Win Over Eagles

Setting the first of what could be several team records before the regular season comes to close, Metcalf became the fastest receiver in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards. But he wasn't the only Seahawk reaching impressive milestones on Monday night.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 12 Victory Against Eagles

After earning a critical Week 11 victory against Arizona, Seattle enjoyed a mini bye week before heading to Philadelphia and there's no question that time off helped them during this primetime matchup, as they controlled the entire game from start to finish.

Thomas Hall10

5 Key Moments in Seahawks' Win Over Eagles

Despite having multiple opportunities to create separation throughout the game, Seattle had to gut out a tougher-than-expected road win in Philadelphia. Which five plays ultimately helped the Seahawks improve to 8-3 on the season?

Nick Lee

Rebounding From Sluggish Start, Seahawks Clip Eagles in Defensive Affair

Producing five straight three-and-out possessions to open the game and racking up six sacks on Carson Wentz, a once-maligned defense carried Seattle for a second straight game, helping the team regain sole possession of first place atop the NFC West division.

CorbinSmithNFL