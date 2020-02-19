Seahawks Optimistic TE Will Dissly Will Return for Week 1

Entering the offseason with plenty of uncertainty at the position, positive news continues to trickle in for the Seahawks at tight end.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of veteran Greg Olsen to a one-year deal, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Seattle expects Will Dissly will be ready to play in the team's Week 1 opener in September.

Prior to suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, Dissly performed at a Pro Bowl level during the first five weeks of the 2019 season. Building off a promising rookie season also derailed by injury, he caught 23 passes for 262 yards and led Seattle with four touchdown receptions.

Unfortunately, nearly a year after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee, Dissly's season again came to an abrupt end against Cleveland in Week 6. Trying to make a reception in the end zone on an errant throw by Russell Wilson, he crumpled to the turf and trainers helped him off the field.

Without Dissly, Wilson's production suffered, as his completion rate dropped 10 percent, his passer rating slipped below 100, and his yards per pass attempt declined to 7.5 during Seattle's final 10 regular season games.

Landing on injured reserve for the second straight year, Dissly underwent surgery and according to coach Pete Carroll, he's been "killing the rehab" in southern California.

"Will is doing great," Carroll commented. "He’s spending some time down in LA to get right, and he’s really fired up about the people that he’s working with and the progress he’s making. He’s been around a lot. He’ll get it done. Will will get it done. There’s no question he will."

Carroll acknowledged Dissly still had a long road to recovery ahead of him, but based on the latest report from Pelissero, Seattle believes he's right on schedule. With five months until training camp, he's got plenty of time to get back to 100 percent health and won't be rushed back.

Assuming both Dissly and Olsen can stay healthy - a big if given their respective injury histories - Wilson should benefit from two excellent red zone threats who will make one of the league's most efficient aerial attacks even better for Seattle next season.