Seahawks, Packers Vying for Return Trip to Santa Clara

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering divisional weekend, the Seahawks still had a slim shot at playing a postseason game at CenturyLink Field.

Following the Vikings 27-10 loss to the 49ers on Saturday, however, those hopes have officially been dashed.

Set to face Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Seattle will have to settle for the chance to play a grudge match against its bitter NFC West rival next weekend as a consolation prize instead.

The Seahawks and 49ers split their season series, with both road teams capturing a victory. Seattle won a 27-24 Monday night thriller at Levis Stadium in November, while San Francisco returned the favor in a narrow 26-21 win to close out the regular season and win the division title.

Both contests went down to the wire, with Seahawks kicker Jason Myers making a game-winning field goal in overtime back in Week 11 and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopping tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the goal line on 4th and goal.

Based on the crazy finishes in both of those games, pitting each team against each other again would be an enticing NFC Championship matchup. But Green Bay also lost in Santa Clara and will be looking for a chance at revenge as well.

The Seahawks and Packers will battle for the right to face the 49ers on Sunday at 3:40 PM PST.

Run Game Must Awaken for Seahawks to Advance Past Packers

Russell Wilson remains the catalyst of the offense and a strong outing from him will be a must-have to beat Green Bay, but the rushing attack must show up after being shut down in Philadelphia last weekend.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Seahawks Preparing Chad Wheeler as Emergency Tackle Option

Who is Chad Wheeler? Only on the active roster for the past three days, the former USC standout may be thrown into the starting lineup as Seattle tries to advance past Green Bay to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Duane Brown, George Fant Game-Time Decisions for Seahawks

Seattle still doesn’t know who will start on the left side of the offensive line, but as a positive sign, Brown and Fant did step up to limited participation in Friday’s practice and will be game-time decisions.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks' Clowney ‘Much Better,’ Ready to Play vs. Packers

Clowney enjoyed his best performance in nearly two months during Seattle’s wild-card win in Philadelphia and looks poised for another big game against Green Bay.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

lifehawk

Seahawks Game Planning for Aaron Rodgers' Hard Count Mastery

With Seattle's defense attempting to build off their outstanding performance against Philadelphia, the defensive line will need to prevent Rodgers from taking advantage of them with his cadence skills.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in the Divisional Round

Which role players could make a major difference for the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round against the Packers?

Ryan Fountain

All 22 Review: Breaking Down Seahawks Sack Fest vs. Eagles

After struggling to rush opposing quarterbacks all season, Seattle racked up seven sacks in a wild card win over Philadelphia. Was it a mirage or a sign of things to come heading into the next round at Green Bay?

Matty F. Brown

6 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Head to Green Bay for Divisional Bout

Green Bay is a far superior opponent to Philadelphia, but Seattle could find some advantages on offense, especially if the ground game can bounce back after a dismal showing in the wild card round.

Nick Lee

Does Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Actually Struggle in Cold Weather?

A couple of poor performances in frigid conditions earned Wilson a reputation as a quarterback who struggles in cold weather. But is that narrative actually true?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Seahawks been pretty good at winning ugly as well...…

CorbinSmithNFL