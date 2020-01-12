Seahawks, Packers Vying for Return Trip to Santa Clara

Entering divisional weekend, the Seahawks still had a slim shot at playing a postseason game at CenturyLink Field.

Following the Vikings 27-10 loss to the 49ers on Saturday, however, those hopes have officially been dashed.

Set to face Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Seattle will have to settle for the chance to play a grudge match against its bitter NFC West rival next weekend as a consolation prize instead.

The Seahawks and 49ers split their season series, with both road teams capturing a victory. Seattle won a 27-24 Monday night thriller at Levis Stadium in November, while San Francisco returned the favor in a narrow 26-21 win to close out the regular season and win the division title.

Both contests went down to the wire, with Seahawks kicker Jason Myers making a game-winning field goal in overtime back in Week 11 and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopping tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the goal line on 4th and goal.

Based on the crazy finishes in both of those games, pitting each team against each other again would be an enticing NFC Championship matchup. But Green Bay also lost in Santa Clara and will be looking for a chance at revenge as well.

The Seahawks and Packers will battle for the right to face the 49ers on Sunday at 3:40 PM PST.