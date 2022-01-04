Seahawks Place Alex Collins on Injured Reserve, Sign Josh Johnson From Practice Squad in Trio of Moves

Ahead of their season finale against the Cardinals, the Seahawks have made a trio of roster moves.

Running back Alex Collins has been placed on injured reserve with a lingering abdomen injury, effectively ending his year. He was recently activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus, but was inactive for the team's 51-29 blowout win over the Lions this past Sunday.

In 11 games this season, Collins rushed for 411 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 108 carries. His biggest moment came in a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, becoming the first Seattle rusher to post 100 or more yards in a single game since Chris Carson did it in Week 15 of the 2019 campaign.

Taking his place on the 53-man roster is rookie running back Josh Johnson. The undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe had been elevated from the practice squad twice in Weeks 12 and 15, but he did not play a single offensive snap. During his three years in college, Johnson tallied 1,685 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of 26 games.

The Seahawks also announced that they activated cornerback Blessuan Austin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. With fellow corner Sidney Jones still on the list and John Reid nursing a head injury, the team has been fairly light at the position. Current practice squad member Mike Jackson Sr. played well in their absence on Sunday, recording a pair of pass breakups in the process. But with Austin back, Jackson may not see an opportunity to repeat his performance in Arizona this weekend.