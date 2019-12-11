Seahawks Place CB Neiko Thorpe on IR, Promote CB Ryan Neal

After keeping him on the active roster last week, the Seahawks have officially placed cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season.

In a corresponding move, the team promoted cornerback Ryan Neal from the practice squad to the active roster.

Thorpe, 29, underwent sports hernia surgery last week and had not played since Seattle’s Week 10 victory over San Francisco. Additionally, he missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

In seven games, Thorpe recorded four tackles while logging 124 special teams snaps and playing sparingly on defense.

Originally signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois in 2018, Neal spent most of his rookie season on the Falcons practice squad. He dressed for one game, recording no official statistics while playing on special teams.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Neal spent training camp with Atlanta in August, recording 18 tackles during four exhibition games. But he was released during final roster cuts and Seattle signed him to the practice squad on September 2.

In an additional move, Seattle replaced Neal’s spot on the practice squad with running back Xavier Turner, who appeared in all four preseason games for the Seahawks. He rushed 17 times for 71 yards before being released on August 31.